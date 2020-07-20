School districts face a tough choice. The president is urging schools to reopen or face losing federal funds (although it is not clear that he has the authority to take away those funds).
At the same time, a number of school districts are resolved to remain closed, citing rising numbers of persons diagnosed with COVID-19 and medical/scientific advice.
This argument was recently brought home to me by my granddaughter, who is set to be a junior if her rural high school reopens.
She is highly social and misses her friends, whom she had seen and interacted with daily at school. For the past five months she has been denied that social interaction.
To that end, she is hoping that her school reopens. Also, she participates in all sorts of extracurricular activities — band, choir, art team, theater — which will not be possible if her school remains closed.
At the same time, she realizes that even if reopening occurs, there will be limits. One of those limits is likely to be opening for a few days — maybe two — per week rather than five.
Then, there's the whole social distancing thing, which would dictate that classes be small. But social distancing has been shown to be effective at reducing the contacts with a COVID-19 asymptomatic person.
There's also the matter of face masks: to wear one or not?
My granddaughter is also aware that, because of the rural nature of the school district, many students don't have internet services. Even when internet is available, affordability is an issue for parents already strapped financially.
This has been experienced firsthand. She lives in a place where the internet is available and her father can afford it, but one of her friends is not so fortunate.
The friend graduated, but the college that accepted her requires a certain number of credits. The only way to obtain those credits was for her to go online, and she went to my granddaughter's house to do that after the school loaned her a laptop.
The school district board is caught in the middle. On one hand, reopening would expose teachers, school secretaries, bus drivers and administrators to the coronavirus. Students who test positive (if testing is available) but asymptomatic would endanger almost everyone they come into contact with.
On the other hand, online classes eliminate serving students who live in an area where internet service is not available or, if it is available, is not affordable.
Large school districts in urban areas such as Los Angeles and San Diego have decided to risk the anger of our president and not reopen.
Rural districts are caught in the middle. On one hand, reopening exposes a number of people to the virus. Remaining closed, however, means some of these students will not be able to go online.
What to do? In the next month or so, the unenviable decision of America's school districts will have to be made.