I have been a member of the Sierra Club since 1993, served as the lobbyist for the Missouri (then Ozark) Chapter, then the chapter director. I was then employed by the national Sierra Club as the director of its Clean Water Campaign.
In all those positions, I was mainly interested in clean water, clean air and protection of the natural world.
But, until recently, I was not aware that the founder of the Sierra Club — John Muir — was a racist.
On my bookshelf are several books written by Muir and others who wrote about him. The former is almost poetic about his love for all things natural.
The latter are mostly flattering, extolling his many accomplishments in protecting and preserving the Sierra mountains and bringing to light the wonders of nature in Alaska.
In none of those writings is it mentioned that he held and promoted racist views.
But, apparently he viewed Native Americans as despoilers of the wild areas, not acknowledging that they had been around for a few thousand years.
He opposed allowing Blacks to become members of the Sierra Club, and, indeed, until fairly recently, that viewpoint held.
Even now, the memberships of non-white people is pathetically low. The last I looked, less than 1%.
There are those who say his views reflected those of his era. That is true, if only white men’s views are considered. Not so if it is non-white views are taken into account.
It is highly doubtful that Native Americans or Blacks held the same views of themselves as white men did.
There is little doubt that Muir’s views were highly regarded. He was among the first to extol the joys of nature. He believed whites should enjoy, protect and preserve the natural world. He wrote for a prominent newspaper in San Francisco.
Monuments have been placed in national parks. Several natural features have been named for him — Muir Woods north of San Francisco, Muir Inlet in the Bay of Alaska.
His likeness is featured in many national parks. And, of course, there is the iconic photo of John Muir and President Theodore Roosevelt at Glacier Point in Yosemite.
Now Michael Brune, current president of the national Sierra Club, has called out the racist views of John Muir and asked that all monuments (including statues) be discarded. If any remain, an explanation that he held racist views should be displayed.
That is commendable. If we should no longer memorialize racist soldiers, we should no longer memorialize racist civilians, even if their other contributions are quite positive.
Rather than making me ashamed to be a member of an organization whose founder was a racist, it makes me proud that the Sierra Club has now recognized it.