By some definitions, it is anything that government — local, state, federal — provides and controls.
Taxpayers are the ones who give money through taxes that enable governments to do that.
By that measure, police departments, libraries, even public roads are all elements of socialism. The people have collectively given authority to public bodies to provide for things that are simply not profitable for private companies to supply.
In Columbia, we have many examples of private enterprise. From local businesses to national chain stores, from Mug's Up to Home Depot, essentially just about any for-profit organization is privately owned.
At the same time, those businesses are dependent upon local, state and federal entities to provide services for which they cannot do without.
Some are simple services, such as water and sewer. Businesses do pay for those services, but the utilities are owned by the public, and their basic operations are supported by taxes. That tax money is “given” to local city councils or county commissions to provide the services.
Private companies are not likely to be able to provide its own water and sewer systems. By tapping into publicly provided services, the business is able to exist. It is the mix of business and public monies that enables it to survive.
The same thing applies to roads, from county roads to state highways to federal highways. Sure, those businesses out on Conley Road are all owned privately. But Conley Road, Broadway, Route F and U.S. 63 are all public thoroughfares.
It is doubtful that any businesses along those roads would exist if government entities did not provide the avenues to get there.
HyVee, Lowes, and Walmart are absolutely dependent upon the Boone County Commission, the Columbia City Council and state and federal transportation departments for enabling consumers to get to their businesses.
So, we are dependent upon both. All of us shop at retail stores, and nothing is about to change that. At the same time, those retail operations rely on government services from police and fire protection to highways, streets and roads.
State, local and federal governments have even established laws, rules and regulations to determine how private enterprises can operate. No false advertising. No caveat emptor (“let the buyer beware”).
If a private citizen has a grievance about an unfair business practice, he or she can go to court to air those grievances. Courts, of course, are public-supported bodies and, while not perfect, are established to sort out rights and wrongs.
No need to choose. We have a good mixture of socialism (or collectivism) and capitalism.
Those who assert that we will never revert to socialism need to take a look around. In many ways, we already have.
At the same time, we are quite supportive of capitalism. We have a good system, but the system is composed of at least two parts.