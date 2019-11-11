Many people have made this declaration: “You can disagree without being disagreeable.”
Years ago, I was the Sierra Club lobbyist at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. I quickly learned there were a number of opponents of what I considered environmental stewardship (this was not limited to any party; it was bi-partisan).
In that regard, I learned to talk with people who did not agree with me. But they were politicians, and I was a lobbyist, and, as such, we were quite polite to one another.
Only once was I treated rudely. Later, I found out the politician was known for his rudeness. Even when I was thrown — quite literally — out of his office, I did not resist. I just walked calmly down the hall.
My point is that even when treated rudely, I would not reciprocate. Quite often, I absolutely disagreed with various politicians, but we kept it civil.
I have not always practiced this, but for the most part I have tried to listen to the “other side” without resorting to name-calling.
I did get into a heated argument — almost a fist fight — with a guy who wore a Confederate-flag T-shirt down at Roaring River State Park. It ended when we almost simultaneously decided that we were never going to convince each other of our wrongness and “to hell with this, let's go fishing.”
In my ultra-liberal mind, those of ultra-conservative views are absolutely wrong, but their positions, I have discovered, are based on what they see as reality. Their versions of current and past events have some basis in fact, even though I have found them based more on opinion than fact.
I have many right-wing friends, and we know that there are certain things we should not discuss at length. This lesson was learned after we adamantly declared our opinions and were surprised to find we held vastly different positions.
One friend is an avid advocate of the Second Amendment. When we discussed this and I asserted that we need more handgun control, he replied that “I always control my gun.”
Since we disagreed vehemently about that, we jointly decided that we should limit discussions to things we agreed on.
We did agree that rapid-fire, military-type assault weapons have no place in this country and have little or nothing to do with the Second Amendment. But we agreed to disagree about handguns and gun control.
Another longtime friend, quite conservative in his views, and I, quite liberal in mine, have generally avoided discussing issues when he knows my views and I know his. We both realized that I would not convince him and he would not convince me.
But we do agree that Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) are pushing out family farmers and stink up the neighborhood. Consequently we both oppose CAFOs, support family farmers and people with noses. When we are together, we discuss CAFOs and set aside issues where we disagree.
We do not discuss global warming. He has his set of data and I have mine, and while I think my data proves that his is wrong, we generally respect each other's views.
We simply put that issue aside and agree to disagree. No name calling, no red-faced argument, no coming to blows. While each figures the other is dead wrong, we have also decided there is no changing each other's opinion.
Not so with the online commenters about my columns. Most of the time, the comments are on topic, and while I view these comments somewhat negatively, they come from readers, and generally I do not respond.
There are, however, comments from those who disagree with me and take the low road. Instead of relying on facts and opinions based on those facts, they resort to name calling or questioning my intelligence. (One comment, and you know who you are, referred to me as “dumb,” which changes my opinion not at all).
The Missourian has a policy of respecting differences of opinion, yet certain commenters do not do that. They prefer to question my sources of information and my literacy. What those comments have to do with opinions I have expressed bears little resemblance to respect.
But, this newspaper, akin to other newspapers, likes controversy. (My OpEd columns have appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Kansas City Star, the Springfield News-Leader, the Joplin Globe, among others.)
The more comments and letters to the editor, the better the newspaper sells. So, even though, most of the time I disagree with the online comments, I do value them because it shows that people are reading.
So, keep those comments coming. By doing so, you pretty much guarantee the continuation of my opinion columns.
But, I end where I began: Disagree without being disagreeable. I do have strong opinions, and I respect those who differ.