In 1998, the Sierra Club and the American Canoe Association sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failure to conduct a Total Maximum Daily Load study of the impaired Hinkson Creek.
That study was and is required by federal law — the Clean Water Act, Section 303 paragraph (d) — for impaired waters, which would include Hinkson Creek.
The local plaintiffs were me and Scott Dye. Since it was a matter of federal law, the EPA caved, but the federal judge gave EPA 10 years, or until December 2010, to perform and release the results of the study.
In December 2010, the EPA asked us, the plaintiffs, if we would agree to an additional 60 days. We figured, “What the hell, it has already been 10 years; what does an additional 60 days matter?” and we did agree.
As it turned out, the EPA did not need 60 days. It issued the TMDL about 30 days later in January 2011. The conclusion reached by the EPA was that the pollutant causing the impairment was “unknown” but was, the EPA speculated, contained in stormwater runoff. The report recommended that stormwater runoff be reduced by 39.6%.
Almost immediately, a lawyer suggested adopting something called Collaborative Adaptive Management, which contained no deadline for water quality improvement. That plan was agreed to by the city of Columbia, Boone County and the University of Missouri. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and EPA also joined in.
It was clear to the plaintiffs that this scheme was nothing more than a rather blatant attempt to stall and delay.
Sure enough, the water quality of Hinkson Creek has only gotten worse in some sections and is not improved in all other sections.
Meanwhile the committees formed under the Collaborative Adaptive Management plan continue to study, stall and delay. It's been 21 years since a successful lawsuit was filed and almost 10 years after the TMDL was issued, and the water quality is essentially unchanged, perhaps worse.
Enter the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Disregarding the impaired status of Hinkson Creek, and, by the admission of the Corps, consulting no other state or federal agency, a “temporary permit” for a low-water bridge in Hinkson Creek was issued.
The low-water bridge, situated between Old 63 and Stadium Boulevard, was said to be part of a nationwide permit issued to Columbia in 1917, which did not need to be reauthorized until 2021. The bridge in some way was associated with the Shepherd to Rollins trail, which is under construction.
However, the low-water bridge was overtopped — and documented by photos — on Nov. 30 after a rather modest rainfall of less than 1 inch.
While it remains unknown, the inundated low-water bridge, built of large rocks, gravel and chat, may have contributed to further impairment of Hinkson Creek after bridge material was carried downstream.
The pollutant, while “unknown,” may well be silt and sediment, which was included in the material in the low-water bridge.
I have emailed David Hibbs, who is in charge of Army Corps of Engineer regulatory matters (which this is), and asked if the Corps took into account the likelihood of the low-water bridge being subject to overtopping from the inevitable spring floodwaters. No response.
This “temporary permit” is but the latest insult or injury to the water quality of Hinkson Creek.
Twenty-one years later and we're still waiting. Meanwhile, the entities through which Hinkson Creek flows continue to stall and delay.