The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
While Congress has not even considered passing a law restricting the freedoms enumerated in the First Amendment, the current president has engaged in an attack on the press, declaring reporters and journalists as the sources of “fake news” and as “enemies of the people.”
In recent weeks, I have perused the news articles of various newspapers from coast to coast and found that most of the coverage is about local issues.
For instance, the Chico, California, newspaper — the Enterprise-Record — carried numerous articles about a year ago on the Camp Fire, which pretty much wiped out the town of Paradise, about 15 miles east of Chico.
The newspaper also reports on the possibility of future power outages. The articles were based on on-the-ground reporting and did not seem at all fake. There was some speculation that the fires were made more intense by global warming, but the newspaper noted that no one had proof of that.
The ICE raid on the Koch Foods poultry processing plant in Morton, Mississippi, was covered extensively in the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi. (The events were also reported on in the New York Times, the Washington Post, NPR Newshour and most national newspapers).
The reporting was attributed and based on fact, not hyperbole.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported mostly about local issues, ranging from the prolonged drought to plans of the governor to an 18-mile car chase that resulted in a DUI arrest.
It appears that the New Mexican carries no national news. All articles were about events of interest to New Mexicans and all of the articles seemed to be factual, not fake.
Likewise with the Indio, California, newspaper — the Desert Sun. The articles dealt mostly with issues of interest to Indio residents. One was focused on California-related ballot measures that would be of interest to local residents.
The only national issue was a forthcoming fundraising event where Chasten Buttigieg (the husband of Democratic candidate Pete) would be speaking. All news articles appeared to be factual.
When there were mass shootings in Las Vegas, Orlando, Sutherland Springs and Pittsburgh, the local and regional newspapers seemed to report the facts gathered by reporters, not fiction.
There have been distortions in news articles. The Washington Post — one of President Trump’s favorite targets — in a news article, revealed that a photo taken of a young migrant mother and her child were NOT the victims of separation at the border, as had previously been reported.
There have been other examples of the news media reporting on national matters where the reporting was in error. This, however, appears to be unintentional mistakes by reporters, not an intentional desire to delude.
There is nothing new about various news media reporting unfavorably on a president. From John Quincy Adams to Barack Obama, presidents have complained about news coverage.
Things could be considedered worse in previous eras. Local news editors were accused of engaging in “yellow journalism,” with articles that were quite adversarial. President Theodore Roosevelt accused reporters of “muckraking” and “digging up dirt.”
While our president and the leaders of other countries have made much of “fake news,” most of the time it seems to pertain to unfavorable coverage. Declaring it “fake” seems to be a successful strategy, however, with polls often showing that a significant percentage of citizens distrust the media.
But, the First Amendment still stands as a guardian of the free press. Congress has passed no law that restricts what the New York Times or the Indio Desert Sun can report.
This newspaper and others do carry wire service articles with national news. While the articles seem to have been reported and reviewed to ensure accuracy, they seem to be the ones that have incurred Trump’s wrath.
In my perusal of local news outlets over the past weeks, I found no evidence whatsoever of fake news.
In fact, the outlets tailor their articles so closely to their audience that you’d think fake news would be easy to detect.
If anyone would cry fake news, it would most likely be the ones who witness the events — the wildfires, the raids and the car chases.