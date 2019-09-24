Recently, an opinion writer began a column with the statement, “Climate change is not a political issue.”
Some online commenters disagreed with that statement, claiming that climate change is, indeed, a political issue.
The columnist and the online commenters are both correct.
At present, the issue of climate change is quite political, with the Democratic candidates for president claiming that we need to change our ways and address the issue.
The Republicans, led by President Trump, claim that the current rise in temperature is just part of the natural cycle and those who claim that fossil fuel emissions are to blame are just fearmongers.
But the facts of climate change itself are undisputed. For example, currently the level of carbon dioxide in the upper atmosphere is 414 parts per million. (That was as of May; chances are that it may have gone up a bit).
That level was last reached between 800,000 and 3 million years ago — depending on the source. No matter whether it is a few hundred thousand or a few million years, either is quite a cycle.
Rather than rely upon unreliable sources, naysayers need to acquaint themselves with facts, not opinions. NOAA and NASA have much information online.
The upper atmosphere is, in the view of scientists, akin to a greenhouse: Sunlight can get in, and its presence means that plants in the greenhouse can thrive.
If the glass is clearer and lets in more sunlight, however, temperatures will rise to the point that the plants get too much of a good thing and shrivel.
The same thing happens in our upper atmosphere — the more sunlight that gets to Earth, the hotter things get. CO2 lets in more sunlight, but it also does not let heat escape. Hence, the more CO2, the more heat. The Greenhouse Gas effect was “discovered” in 1896.
If I may be so bold as to interpret the statement, “Climate change is not a political issue,” it seems that it does not matter whether you are an advocate or a denier, Democrat or Republican, far right or far left, the earth is warming (1.5 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the the mid-1800s; more in some places, less in others), and seas are rising (on average about 3 inches).
In that sense, climate change is not a political issue, but it is real and beyond one's personal views.
But it is not necessary to rely upon scientific information to verify that the climate is changing. All that is necessary is to take a look around.
More wildfires, stronger storms and hurricanes. Glaciers are melting due to rising temperatures, sea ice in the Arctic is declining and in a few years, the Northwest Passage will become a reality.
Antarctica ice is sloughing off. Citizens of Greenland and Iceland are adapting to a new reality. When my wife and I visited Glacier National Park a few years ago, we had to look long and hard to find a glacier.
As many have pointed out, climate change is gradual. No sudden rise in temperatures. Sea levels are measured in inches, not feet.
Glaciers don't melt quickly, causing flooding, but rather melt in years, not days. As Al Gore demonstrated in the movie “An Inconvenient Truth,” if a frog is in water and that water gradually warms, the frog will not jump out. Eventually, the water becomes so hot that the frog is cooked.
So, do we have time to adjust, to adapt? Maybe, but as many have pointed out, time is not on our side.
For example, the amount of carbon dioxide in the upper atmosphere will not dissipate quickly. What is up there now is the result of many years. To that end, if emissions were to be reduced — primarily by reducing the use of oil and gas — it would take years for CO2 in the upper atmosphere to be in decline.
That, however, does not mean we should just give up and assume that global warming will eventually mean the end of us, that the planet will become too hot for life as we know it.
We cannot throw up our hands and admit defeat; we can't assume that we are doomed. According to those who are experts in climate change, while the time is limited, we can reverse the trend.
No need to live in a cave or ride a bicycle to work. All we need to do is change some habits. Rather than rely upon fossil fuel to provide energy, we need to rely upon wind and solar, which do not emit greenhouse gases.
We have time. Climate change is real, we need to address it immediately, and we can't waste time arguing about it.