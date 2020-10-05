As Tip O’Neil famously said, “All politics is local.”
President Donald Trump is proclaiming that the election process will be rigged and there will be quite a bit of fraudulent voting. But, past elections give rise to the lies of Trump: The actual amount of fraudulent voting, which is a felony, is about .00006% for past presidential elections. Barely enough to even register.
But President Trump’s personal attorney, Bill Barr, the head of the Department of Justice, claims otherwise. Of course, he has no evidence that there has been a mass of fraudulent voting; he is simply doing what the president would have him do. The Department of Justice is investigating the nine ballots thrown in a waste can and found that this was a mistake conducted by a somewhat-ignorant temp. There were no ballots found in any river, contrary to President Trump’s claim.
President Trump asserts that “election officials,” acting under the influence of Democrats, will do everything in their power to rig the election. He went so far as to claim that if he lost, that would be proof that the election was filled with fraud and he would file a lawsuit to that effect.
But the polls of all stripes state otherwise. Even the Fox News poll has him down by at least 10 percentage points. The average of all polls is about 8%. Even in deep red Arizona and Texas, the polls show a close race.
Never one to believe reality — he has his own — he claims without evidence that election officials will take measures to ensure that he loses and loses “bigly.”
When it comes to an election, however, Tip was right. The Boone County election official, our local election official, is Brianna Lennon. According to President Trump, she will see to it that Joe Biden wins. This is tantamount to libel and slander. Brianna Lennon doesn’t need to do anything except to ensure that the election results reflect the will of the voters. Ms. Lennon probably has some flaws, but cheating on the election results is not one of them.
My wife requested an absentee ballot and, being of the age where COVID-19 could be fatal, she doesn’t need to have her absentee ballot notarized. Because Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has screwed around with the procedures and machines of the U.S. Post Office, she is somewhat concerned that her ballot will arrive in the county clerks’ office after Nov. 3. So she is planning to take her absentee ballot, which was received promptly upon her request, directly to the office of the county clerk, where she will drop it off after confirmation of her ID.
I am not so suspicious and plan to vote in person at the usual polling place, hopefully devoid of right-wing goons. But, it matters not whether one votes in person, by mail, dropping off the ballot at the county clerk’s office or putting it into one of the drop boxes around town, I am confident that the election will be fair, impartial and efficient. In Boone County, we have come to expect that of our local elections official Brianna Lennon, who is nothing if not professional and efficient when it comes to overseeing elections. We expect her to be be fair and impartial, and she will be.
Besides that, she doesn’t need to cheat even if she were so inclined. Boone County is still heavily in the Democrat camp, and President Trump is his own worst enemy. The recent debate shows that in his attempt to gain more voters, his actions were such that he probably lost quite a few.
As this is written, breaking news has it that President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, but his aides assure us that the president will be conducting “business as usual.” It is assumed that means that he will be claiming that election officials are rigging the election so that he loses.
Nonsense. If there is any election rigging, it will be done by President Trump and his allies, not by our local election official Brianna Lennon.