Why is it that states where former President Donald J. Trump won handily have voter suppression bills and laws that make it more difficult to cast ballots?
It is apparent that many voter suppression efforts are taking place in states where Trump lost.
Republicans have more or less announced that the goal is to make it more difficult for Black and Latino Americans to vote since it is assumed that people of color usually vote for Democrats. The theory is that when fewer Democrats vote, Republicans often win.
But, why are states where Trump won — including Missouri — engaged in legislation to make it more difficult for certain people to vote?
For instance, Trump won Oklahoma by more than 33%, and the Oklahoma legislature has passed very restrictive voter laws. Apparently, the intent is to ensure that Democrats remain at the bottom of the barrel.
It's the same in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a voter suppression bill, although the margin of Trump's victory was much less.
Trump won Missouri by a bit more than 15%, but the Missouri Republican legislature nevertheless passed, and Gov. Mike Parson signed, a voter suppression bill. It would impose strict photo ID and other requirements on voting.
Recently, there has been a lot of media coverage of Democratic legislators walking out of the Texas House of Representatives in an effort to block passage of GOP-backed voting restrictions. They are now in Washington, D.C., lobbying for passage of bills that give the federal government the power to see that states observe basic voting rights.
Texan Republicans are not at all pleased. In fact, Gov. Greg Abbott has said that the Democratic legislators will be arrested when they return to Texas.
He has also proposed various other measures, which he doesn't have the power to enforce since the alleged violations have occurred outside Texas.
The problem for Republicans in the South and West (and a few Midwestern states are affected) is that demographics are changing. The population from Mexico in Texas is growing, while a wave of immigrants from Cuba is affecting Florida's population.
While it may be true that white males and females now constitute the majority, that is swiftly changing in the South and in border states. Republicans apparently fear that soon whites will be a distinct majority.
That has already happened in Georgia and Arizona, both states that President Joseph Biden won, although not by much. Now Republican-majority state legislatures in those states are trying to prevent Black and Latino people from voting. In a few years the tide will turn.
There is absolutely no evidence that the 2020 election was rigged in Biden's favor. In more than 60 court cases, no evidence was ever presented to show that voter fraud existed beyond what has always existed.
To be sure, there were a few cases of people using the names of dead people to vote and a case where someone was caught trying to vote twice. But in all the cases claiming widespread voter fraud, no evidence was brought forward, and the cases were dismissed.
The fair and free election of 2020 is not what voter suppression is about. Trump lost, and Biden won.
The voter suppression laws are about 2022 and beyond.