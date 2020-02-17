About this time of year, the cold and snow here causes us — my wife and I — to travel to the South.
But this year was a bit different. Oh, sure, we escaped the cold and snow, and we traded that regime for one of warmth and heavy rain.
There was also one other thing. As I have mentioned before, I am a political junkie. My mornings usually consist of reading local and national newspapers (the Missourian for local info and the New York Times for national and international). I, however, was deprived of all that. The local newspapers where we were mostly reported on local matters, of which I knew nothing and found to be of little interest.
So, I turned to TV news, but I couldn’t even get the PBS “Newshour,” much less NBC, CBS, ABC and so forth. On cable TV I was able to get Fox News, but not wanting to destroy the television sets in our rental vacation house, I instead binge-watched episodes of “The Ranch” and “The Good Place” on Netflix. Both had a smattering of politics — particularly “The Ranch” — but I ignored it.
For a bit more than a week, I did not view or read any local, national or international news. For some reason, that did not upset me. Once it was clear that my usual sources of news were not available, I more or less accepted that.
And found that it did not change me. As a news junkie, I was deprived of learning about Trump’s latest outrages, did not hear or see anything about Nancy Pelosi and was unable to view Rachel Maddow or Lawrence O’Donnell. The latter two were quite worrisome, and I almost turned into a — horrors — moderate. I suppose I could have accessed my usual sources via the laptop computer, which I did bring along, but I did not.
Then, it occurred to me. What happens in DC hardly has any effect on us — discounting rolling back environmental regulations. What does have an immediate effect is what the Columbia City Council does or what is happening in Jefferson City (jailing librarians, for example). Folks in Mississippi towns are rightly concerned about what is happening in their town’s governance or what is going on in the state capitol of Jackson. Not much attention is paid to DC goings-on and, with a few exceptions, not many follow the happenings in our nation’s capital. Just as I have little interest in what is happening in Mississippi towns, the residents there would not have much interest is what is happening in Columbia.
For those who missed my column last week, this will explain why there wasn’t one. I did miss the online comments from the usual naysayers, of which there appear to be about four. Those four will, no doubt, fault my reading and viewing sources.
After all, The New York Times, by their accounts, is a left-wing newspaper and my dissing of Fox News will irritate them. The fact that I watch Rachel and Lawrence will cause major hissy fits. But, I am not about to change my liberal ways, and they are not going to change their right-wing beliefs.
My main point, however, is that I survived a week or so without any news and, now assessing this, found that I did not miss it at all. In fact, I may do it again and won’t need to travel a 1,000 miles to do so.