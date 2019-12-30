Until recently, all of the news services (TV, radio, newspapers, various unsocial networks) had been filled with reporting on impeachment and the upcoming Senate trial.
Given that it is now the holiday break and all the U.S. representatives and senators have gone home, the news media has turned its attention to other things.
The New York Times, which covers national and international news extensively, had only one article last Tuesday on the upcoming trial in the Senate, and that pertained to U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and her thoughts about McConnell's alignment with Trump.
Since Sen. Murkowski is not one for hyperbole or fire breathing, the article was kind of muted.
Not so with other news, as carried by this newspaper and other news media — including the New York Times, which in spite of having left-of-center Editorial and OpEd pages, has relatively objective national and international news reports.
Having turned their attention from impeachment and what comes next, the media exposed a number of other stories, which had, until now, been sort of second or third tier.
One article in the New York Times caught my attention, and I read the entire lengthy report, since there is no such thing as a short article in the Times.
It seems that most of the European countries have been subsidizing agricultural operations, including concentrated animal feeding operations. The amount of subsidization was directly linked to the amount of pollution.
This has been reported on by various European news sites. Who woulda thunk that CAFOs with 80,000 or more hogs would pollute?
Then there have been quite a few articles about the way women are treated in Mexico and Central and South America.
While rape and other sexual assaults are being reported to authorities in increasing numbers, it seems that enforcement hardly ever occurs. Instead, law enforcement agencies usually blame the woman. In fact, many of the assaults were committed by police officers.
Many of the international stories have been about various protests and the government reaction to those protests, which are mostly against the government in charge.
According to the reporting, the usual response — from Hong Kong to Baghdad — has been to shoot or arrest the protesters.
Sounds kind of like the South in this country pre-Civil War.
Then, there have been numerous reports on the Australian wildfires. PBS Newshour, a reliably middle-of-the-road source, even used a on-the-spot reporter from an Australian network.
Most networks and news sources also noted that while the Australian Outback is prone to wildfires, they are aided and abetted by global warming. Several photographs were included in all news media showing the smoky haze in Sydney.
Finally, the news media have reported on various incidents of murder and mayhem in this country and elsewhere. Maybe those matters were previously reported, but were pushed to the side in the continuing saga of impeachment and removal.
While I was grateful for the recess from the impeachment and removal coverage, it seems that most of the news replaced it was largely doom and gloom.
It almost makes one glad that the removal coverage will once again be the focus of the news media beginning next week.