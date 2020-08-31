Consider this: The Boone County Planning & Zoning Commission voted 6-1 last year to deny a request to rezone about 200 acres north of Rocheport from A1 (agricultural activities) to MPL (multiple use). That denial was appealed to the Boone County Commission.
The request was from Larry Potterfield on behalf of Midway USA, who wished to construct a 1-million-square-foot distribution center and some other buildings on the site before eventually moving the Midway USA headquarters to the site. But, under A1 zoning, that would not be allowed.
About 400 residents, including all adjacent landowners, filed a petition opposed to the rezoning. The primary reason: keeping the area as it is. “As it is” means as farmland.
In spite of the vote by Boone County Planning & Zoning Commission and the overwhelming opposition by adjacent landowners and other farmers — many of whom spoke at the commission meeting — the Boone County Commission on Dec. 3, 2019, voted 2-1 to approve the rezoning.
Dan Atwill and Fred Parry voted to approve the request; Janet Thompson voted no.
The area is now zoned for multiple use, which means that Midway USA can build a distribution center. The designation includes industrial zoning.
Midway USA contracted with Emory Sapp & Sons Construction Co. to make the property suitable for the distribution center and the new Midway USA headquarters.
ESS cleared the land of all vegetation — trees and grass. In doing that, ESS fouled Spring Creek, which flows through the property.
Spring Creek had been used by at least one downstream landowner as a watering place for purebred beef cattle.
The downstream landowner contacted the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. A representative of the department toured the property about a week ago, observed the muddy and silted Spring Creek and told the cattleman that a “Notice of Violation” would be issued to ESS within the next two weeks (I can find no record that it has been issued).
All of the above — with possible exception of the “Notice of Violation,” has been reported in this newspaper.
In defense of their “yes” votes to zone the property as industrial, Parry and Atwill cited economics and the amount of money the rezoning would raise for the county.
Apparently, Larry Potterfield’s money and the economic benefit to Boone County trumped neighbors’ concerns. Stated another way, this vote shows that money is more important to Parry and Atwill than protection of natural resources.
As neighbors had warned, there was considerable damage to natural resources, including that of several cows whose stream’s drinking water is now muddy, fouled and undrinkable. But, money spoke louder than longtime residents/farmers, whose worries and concerns were mostly ignored.