Boone County is not Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma or Florida, where elected officials have hastened to re-open the economy at the expense of human health.
Those states — and California, where restrictions have been applied — have a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, and one of the edicts of reopening is that there cannot be a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
As of June 19, there are conflicting issues in this county. On one hand, all news media, including this newspaper, report that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Boone County rose by 18 and the total number of Boone County cases is 250.
But, while cases continue to rise, this newspaper also reported that the Columbia/Boone County Health Department has issued an order that Phase Two reopening will be implemented as of Tuesday.
That appears to be foolish, almost guaranteeing that daily rises will continue. If nothing else, this order from the local Health Department flies in the face of reopening provisions recommended by the national Centers for Disease Control, which advises that Phase Two reopening not occur while cases of COVID-19 are rising.
On Thursday, I spoke with a friend who is still sheltering in place in fear that if he goes out of his house, he will be exposed to the coronavirus. He and his wife have placed orders for delivery with local restaurants, but that food was eaten in their home.
Even though I am of the age where contracting COVID-19 is likely to be more severe or even fatal, I have been a bit more cavalier.
My wife and I have “dined in” at a local restaurant, although we have, on quite a few occasions, placed an order for pick-up and have gone to local parks to consume the food.
Now, with the growing number of cases in this county, I will be more inclined to avoid the “dine-in” option and follow my friend’s lead. In spite of the Health Department’s edict to further reopen in spite of a increasing number of cases, it seems that “stay at home” is the safer option.
It is not just me. Various medical doctors, citing scientific studies, have advised that, in many states where the number of cases is swelling, it is irresponsible to place economic recovery over human health.
As this is written, over 120,000 people have died in this country and, the medical folks have stated — almost with one voice — that there can be no economic recovery until the pandemic subsides. When over 2 million people have tested positive, it is against scientific advice to reopen prematurely.
Yet the governors of about 20 states have ignored the science and placed a supposed economic recovery above human health. Those elected officials will find that economic recovery will not occur until human health is restored.
While certain large cities — Atlanta, Montgomery, San Francisco, to name but a few — have recognized the perils of reopening until the number of cases levels off, it appears that our Health Department is following the ill-advised reopening of various states.
It is somewhat understandable that Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona would want to cater to their right-wing bases, but such does not apply to deep blue Boone County, where citizens would urge caution, even if it means hardship.
The conflicting headlines about reopening while COVID-19 cases in this county continue to rise leaves me asking: What is going on?