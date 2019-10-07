According to various news reports, the bird population is dramatically declining; in North America, it is down by 29% or 3 billion birds. The reports — from a credible study conducted by Cornell University — demonstrate that much decline since 1970.
The birds at my feeders must not have gotten the message. It seems to me — without doing an actual count — that they are as numerous as ever. I hasten to add that my feeders have not been up since 1970 — maybe since 1994. In any event, there are the usual number of nuthatches, downy and hairy woodpeckers, red-bellied woodpeckers, tufted titmice, various species of sparrows and even a few quite uncommon birds, such as the yellow-rumped warbler.
The only decline I have noted is that there are fewer hummingbirds than in the past. (I do have two hummingbird feeders.) When I asked about this at a local store that caters to bird nuts like me, I was informed that many people are saying there were many more hummingbirds than in the past. Apparently this is just a matter of hummingbirds relocating; more there, fewer here. Some have seen an increase, some a decrease. The overall numbers apparently have not changed.
But the researchers at Cornell University are quite reputable, and so I have little doubt that bird numbers have declined significantly — shades of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring!”
The primary factor in the decline is apparently habitat loss. Some birds are quite resilient (such as house sparrows and starlings, both nonindigenous species) and are capable of making changes when their habitat is lost or undergoes major changes. Other birds (such as waterfowl and woodland species) are not so agile, and when their habitat is lost or dramatically changed, these birds and their offspring are doomed.
Quite often the changes are not made with the goal of removing habitats that some birds depend upon.
When I was a teenager, there were lots of pheasants and quail in the fertile flat lands of central Illinois where I grew up. Corn and soybean harvesters were quite ineffective and left lots of grain in the field. There were bushes in the fence rows; these were deemed to be harmless, and Osage orange hedge rows were used as windbreaks.
That all changed. Grain combines became much more efficient. Hedge rows and fence row bushes were eliminated, and what was left was turned under as fall plowing became popular. Soon pheasants and quail had little to no food and no cover. This was not done maliciously. It just represented a different way of farming. Now, I am told, it is a waste of time to hunt for pheasants or quail in central Illinois. There are few or none left.
This is probably the case today. Developers who build housing in previously undisturbed areas are not evil. They are just trying to make a buck. The problem is that making that buck means destroying the habitat that non-human species use. That insensitivity is probably why there are fewer birds.
So why is this important? Because of the “canary in the coal mine” phenomenon. The rapid decline of birds is just a warning to humans. As they desert the planet, we may be next.