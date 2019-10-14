I believe that climate change is real. Only scientists in the hire of the fossil fuel industry think otherwise — that and a few political leaders, who have their own reasons.
Mainly it's about their base, which views global warming as a “hoax.” It is now, and exactly who thinks they're being tricked and why is grist for another time.
This time, I want to direct my attention to the failings of the scooter companies and the riders.
As a global warming realist, I should be delighted that Bird, Lyft and a few other companies are providing an alternative to the gas-guzzling and CO2 emitting automobiles and trucks. Indeed, the companies have met with economic success.
But, there are a few persistent problems, ones that our City Council has tried to manage with ordinances that detail what scooter riders should and should not do.
The problem is that there is no enforcement.
• Riders are required to wear protective helmets. Very few do.
• Riders are required to keep off sidewalks, as this practice is deemed to be hazardous to pedestrians. Yet downtown sidewalks are mostly a freeway for scooter riders.
Because of these recurring problems a number of cities have flatly prohibited the offerings of Bird, Lyft, and their like.
Citing the number of injuries and deaths that lawbreaking scooter riders have caused, the powers that be in those cities have turned down electric scooters.
It is lamentable that the problems caused by the scooters have so far outweighed the advantages. I, for one, welcomed an alternative to the internal combustion engine and all its problems.
It is too bad that the rogue riders mostly ignore attempts to minimize the hazards and make them more responsible.
It should have been apparent when Bird scooters first began to appear on the sidewalks of this city that something was amiss.
The company was so aloof that it did not even bother to get a license to operate. It just started dumping scooters on the city without any authorization.
Rather than denying an operating permit (which in hindsight the city should have required) and disallowing Byrd scooters in the city, those in charge of such things began to negotiate with Byrd about what they would and would not to be allowed to do.
The final agreement was crafted into an ordinance that the City Council approved, Bird promptly agreed to and then ignored.
After some back and forth, Bird finally agreed to make helmets available. The problem was that it would take a few days to get a helmet, and most scooter riders were not willing to wait more than a few minutes.
Consequently, almost no scooter rider wears a helmet.
Then, there is the problem of scooter riders using the sidewalks.
It is understood that scooters are not a match for cars and trucks and that riding in traffic is risky.
But the City Council, in its ordinance, requires that scooters be ridden OFF the sidewalks, the same requirements that are applied to skateboards. The City Council requires that the operation be limited to streets.
The point is that scooters are an excellent alternative to the single occupancy vehicle, but the scooter companies have bungled the introduction.
Rather than viewed as a good thing, most residents of this city view them with scorn.
If the scooter riders followed the mandates of the city ordinance, most citizens would be accepting, or a least neutral.
Some of the problems belong to the scooter companies. But the big problem is lack of enforcement.
Only when someone has been injured or killed will this problem be recognized by law enforcement officers.
That will be too late.