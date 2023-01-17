”For in a real sense, America is essentially a dream, a dream yet unfulfilled.”
— Martin Luther King, Jr.
In Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous book, “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community” we were challenged to address the evils that will either lead to utter chaos both in America and in the world, or the fruition of building community on both the national level and the world stage. The book was published in 1966 and yet holds relevance for us today.
In an article published in The Atlantic in February 2016, the writer suggests that the three evils King saw that threatens the building of community are racism, poverty and war. Indeed, these three persist as enemies of community. Systemic racism still prevails in this society and the global community as well. Economic disparity is not a U.S. problem only, but a worldwide phenomenon. Who can doubt the tragedy of war when we look at Russia and Ukraine.
Yet King’s analysis is not one drowning in despair. On the contrary, King’s thinking was one holding fast to hope. In 2012, I wrote that Dr. King’s hope rested on a three-tiered foundation as seen in “The Liberatory Thought of Martin Luther King, Jr.” by Robert Birt, Jr. Dr. King’s hope was grounded the belief in a God who stood on the side of the poor and oppressed. This God was one who “hears the cries of [her] people” and intervenes in human history. King understood that Abraham Lincoln didn’t free the slaves, God did.
Secondly, King’s hope believed that one day America would live up to its democratic values and become a society where liberty and justice for all was not merely discussed but practiced. Jan. 6, 2022, that hope is threatened by the radical right. But hope in this democratic experiment does not fade because of the insurrection, it digs in and fights the good fight.
Third for King was the hope of the beloved community realized. In King’s mind all of humanity is tied together in an interdependence that cannot be denied. What affects one in Brazil affects us here. King thought the more we realize our need for each other around the world, the greater the opportunity for the beloved community to be realized.
The question remains is the hope King envisioned possible in the 21st century? The three evils mentioned at the beginning still plague us. Yet I believe that we can become a beloved community and transform this divided society into a united one. It will not be easy. But nothing great and wonderful ever is easy. I believe that God will see us through.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
