Since 1966, Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 has been a time when African Americans in the United States and people of the African diaspora celebrate Kwanzaa.
Kwanzaa was instituted by Dr. Maulana Korenga, and the name of the holiday comes from a Swahili phrase that means "first fruits of the harvest."
Initially the holiday was meant as an alternative to Christmas, but later it was said to be in addition to other religious holidays.
Kwanzaa is the celebration of seven principles. They are:
- Umoja — unity: To remain united in the community.
- Kujichagulia — self-determination: To be responsible for yourself and your community.
- Ujima — collective work and responsibility: To work together.
- Ujamaa — cooperative economics: To create African American-owned businesses.
- Nia — purpose: To build and develop the community.
- Kuumba — creativity: To improve our community and make it more beautiful.
- Imani — faith: To believe that the world can become a better place.
When we consider the seven principles of Kwanzaa, it is evident that it is not just for people of African descent. These are principles all people can celebrate and practice.
For example, all people need to recommit to a deeper sense of community. A committed community will liberate us from the violence and division we are experiencing across America and in Columbia.
Individuals committed to community are aware that it takes all of us to create the kind of society we desire.
One of the strengths of Kwanzaa is that religious and nonreligious people can affirm the seven principles.
One needs not be Christian, Jewish or Muslim to believe in collective responsibility or cooperative economics. An atheist, like a theist, understands that creative efforts to beautify our community benefits all of us.
One need not be part of a faith community to exercise imani. One can ascribe to “faith in community” and practice imani.
Too often the things that can help our country be a united society are compartmentalized. Kwanzaa is not just a “Black thing.” It is “a people thing.”
We must find a way to be one as Americans and as Columbians. Perhaps Kwanzaa can assist us in finding the oneness we all seek.
I urge you to find a family and/or a community group and join in the celebration.
Find a family that is creating the feast of karamu on the last day of Kwanzaa. We become united when we learn more about each other.
Take time to learn and you may discover that the principles of Kwanzaa may empower you and generations to come.
