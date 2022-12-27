Since 1966, Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 has been a time when African Americans in the United States and people of the African diaspora celebrate Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa was instituted by Dr. Maulana Korenga, and the name of the holiday comes from a Swahili phrase that means "first fruits of the harvest."

