I had an interesting conversation the other day with a fellow Columbian about the continued violence and shootings in the city.
Her position was that the violence we are experiencing is a matter of a lack of respect that people have. She was convinced that parents have failed to teach their children to be respectful, and that the root of the problem lies in a lack of home-training that plagues certain areas of our city.
While she did not openly say it, we know that she is talking about the Black and brown communities in Columbia. I hear these kinds of comments often.
The position that she and many others in Columbia hold is basically that if Black and brown parents would be better parents the violence in Columbia will cease. Interesting, no?
Blaming the victims is a common error in our society. “If those people would just act rightly...” I, however, suggest that the root cause of violence in Columbia has more to do with economic conditions than poor parenting.
There is no question that economic disparity is the elephant in the room. We may want to blame other factors, but the lack of wealth and meaningful work fosters the frustration that manifests itself in violence.
The gulf between the wealthy and those that are not wealthy is widening in Columbia. For example, the average income in my neighborhood is approximately $18,000 per year.
What then is the solution? Frankly, I do not know. I am not advocating some sort of giveaway program.
Actually, I think that ultimately, we are going to have to think seriously about a total redistribution of wealth in this country, but I realize that people immediately think Communism and all rational conversation ceases.
More immediately I believe that we must provide more meaningful work opportunities. One cannot pay utilities, rent and buy food working in fast food or janitorial service jobs. Yet, for many people in Columbia that is all that is available.
Of course, race and colorism are a factor. When I talk about the Douglass Park area, most people think Black. The truth is that many White people live in this area, but the stereotype is Black. And of course, if it is Black, then it is violent.
The focus in Columbia must not continue to be distracted by racial stereotyping. Meaningful work must be the short-term solution. If we fail to address the issue of economic disparity, the violence in Columbia will increase dramatically. I for one, do not want that to happen.
