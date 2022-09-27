I had an interesting conversation the other day with a fellow Columbian about the continued violence and shootings in the city. 

Her position was that the violence we are experiencing is a matter of a lack of respect that people have. She was convinced that parents have failed to teach their children to be respectful, and that the root of the problem lies in a lack of home-training that plagues certain areas of our city.

