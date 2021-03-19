If there were a history tournament for “Most Significant Year,” 2020 would be in the Final Four.
COVID-19 has had a large, and lasting, impact on how we live, work, school and shop. In big and small ways, 2020 will be a year to remember.
While there were COVID-19 deaths in late January 2020, March 11 marks the beginning of the COVID-19 era when lockdowns began and the world, as we knew it, changed. Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and for the rest of the year, he would be on TV almost every day talking about “flattening the curve” and then “masking up.” Later that day, the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA soon announced that it would cancel March Madness, the annual college basketball tournament.
A year later, the U.S. has had nearly 30 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 550,000 deaths because of the pandemic. In that year, public schools have been either closed or shifted to online classes, millions of workers work mainly from home, public services and private commerce have been cut back; air travel has nearly disappeared.
When the pandemic began a year ago, only 3% of Americans expected the disruption to the nation’s social and economic activity to continue beyond 2020. I was not among those 3% who accurately anticipated the future.
I expected baseball to be played on the Fourth of July and K-12 schools to be opened on time in August. I did anticipate that the Republican and Democratic political conventions would be drastically altered for better TV coverage because of COVID-19, a change that will likely become permanent.
The year 2020 is a Final Four year in terms of significance because of the social justice summer of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. A contributing factor was certainly the video tape of the police officer kneeling on his neck, but the frustrations of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the loss of jobs, and fear for family security set the context for national protests of Blacks and whites, young and old across the country. Specifically, racial justice protests would not have been as intense, widespread and long-lasting, had it not been for the NBA and WNBA quarantined in the bubble in Florida for several months where players became spokespeople for social change.
If it had not been for COVID-19, and most importantly his reaction to it, Donald Trump would have most likely been re-elected as president in 2020. Look to the success of Republican candidates across the country for evidence.
Some observers might include the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as a result of COVID-19, but that’s a stretch. As I see it, the insurrection is a result of a festering white supremacy network that we have largely ignored.
Recent Gallup opinion surveys indicate most Americans have been affected by the pandemic. As of late February, 47% of U.S. adults say they are “completely” or “mostly” isolating themselves from people outside their household, compared with 50% in November and December when cases were surging. The peak was about 75% late last spring.
Last April, 51% said they were wearing a face mask and another 31% were considering it. By the end of April, 77% reported wearing face masks in public. That figure rose to 90% in July and has been at about that level ever since.
Last August, which seems long ago, three quarters of Americans were saving their stimulus checks until they received a vaccine. Promoting an economic recovery depended on reducing COVID-19 risks. The passage of the $1.9 trillion American Recovery Act last week contains several types of direct payments to individuals, rather than through government programs. It is viewed by some as a revolutionary approach to assisting people in poverty.
Americans dealt with loads of uncertainty this past year. From the very beginning we received conflicting and confusing information about mask mandates and their benefits, the pathways of COVID-19’s spread, and conflicting regulatory authority among local, state and national government. Part of this confusion is a result of our three-level system of government, part of it is because of how information was disseminated from health authorities to the public via the news media. The most important examples are local school boards’ decision to open or close public schools and local decisions affecting service capacity for restaurants and businesses.
Numerous times, I listened to so-called “experts,” including Fauci, and wondered “what is he saying?” Who the heck designed the multi-tiered and phased vaccination distribution plan, e.g., 1B Tier 3? I guess labeling it as groups 1 to 10 would have been too simple.
Many Americans are dealing with life-altering circumstances resulting from 2020’s experiences, which brought unimaginable impact. High on the list are K-12 students who have had anything but a “normal” kindergarten, or middle school, or high school experience. It is easy to see the disruptions in sports, extracurricular activities and job preparation, but harder to see the personal consequences of unfilled hope and dreams.
For all the 30 million COVID-19 cases so far, there are more than 30 million who have not returned to school, postponed marriage or lost jobs and become lost and lonely. In “normal” times, we too often take good fortune and security for granted. We should not do so after the devastation of 2020.