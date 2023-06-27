Two weekends ago I attended two gatherings. The first was the two-day Secular Student Alliance national convention, held on the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus. The second was a training session held here in Columbia. Both focused, at least in part, on Missouri’s abortion laws, religious freedom and an upcoming lawsuit.
At the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, we have seen a rash of news articles and commentaries concerning abortion in the United States.
I support a woman’s right to an abortion, as it concerns her own physical and mental health, emotional wellbeing and financial welfare. I also support the First Amendment’s free exercise clause, giving individuals the right to practice their faith or have no religion without the fear of discrimination.
What the free exercise clause does not permit is discrimination against others because she or he does not abide by the abuser’s religious beliefs. The First Amendment does not support using one’s religion to force others to comply with a singular religious interpretation of law or scripture.
In 2022, GOP members of the Missouri legislature supported the almost total ban on abortion in Missouri, while many either quoting scripture or their personal religious beliefs as the pillars of support for the new laws. Many legislators invoked the name of Jesus or God as justification for the anti-abortion and anti-women laws they would eventually pass.
In Missouri’s Constitution Article I, sections 5, 6 and 7, discuss the religious freedoms Missouri citizens enjoy.
Section 5: “…that to secure a citizen’s right to acknowledge Almighty God according to the dictates of his or her own conscience, neither the state nor any of its political subdivisions shall establish any official religion…”
Section 6: “That no person can be compelled to erect, support or attend any place or system of worship…”
Section 7: “…that no preference shall be given to nor any discrimination made against any church, sect or creed of religion, or any form of religious faith or worship.”
Just because one agrees with the political or religious stance of the Christian conservatives in our legislature does not give the same ilk the right to discriminate against the minority.
The lawsuit challenging the 2022 abortion laws was made on behalf of 14 Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist religious leaders. It was filed in state court in February by Americans United for Separation of Church & State and the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC).
During the Secular Student Alliance conference, we learned that the state court had recently scheduled a hearing to determine if the clergy, Americans United and/or NWLC have standing to bring the lawsuit against the State of Missouri.
Not everyone in a denomination is pro-abortion or pro-life — a term I find to be a contradiction based on Christian conservative values. The Catholic News Agency reported that, “4,876 Methodist churches (in 2022) have officially completed the process to break away from the UMC” over abortion and LGBQ+ rights.
Jay Therrell, president of the Wesleyan Covenant Association, which helped to establish the new conservative Global Methodist Church, said: “We absolutely believe that the United Methodist Church is drifting day by day ever more progressive … completely violating the Book of Discipline.”
UMC’s more liberal and progressive clergy “so broadly interpreted ‘life’ to use the name and resources of United Methodism to support any abortion as long as there is any aspect of the mother’s life.” This includes the physical, financial, and emotional well-being of the mother.
Those of the Jewish faith have also split over the legal access to abortions. The conservative versus liberal split is tearing the Temple slowly apart.
The Satanic Temple, “a non-theistic religious organization,” says that abortion is based on a woman’s welfare and health; so much so that the Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic opened in New Mexico in February. The sarcasm is not lost on me.
Our legislators are not listening to their constituents. According to Pew Research Center, “84% of religiously unaffiliated Americans say abortion should be legal in most cases, as do Hindus at 68%. Sixty-six percent of Black Protestants, 60% of white Protestants who are not evangelical, and 56% of Catholics support a women’s right to an abortion in most cases.
We need to financially and spiritually support the suit by Americans United and NWLC against the State of Missouri because forcing women to carry an unwanted pregnancy to full term regardless of their physical and financial well-being, personal faith or political leanings is making women less than human.
And that is wrong.
David Rosman is an award winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri state director of American Atheists and a bi-monthly columnist for the Columbia Missourian.
