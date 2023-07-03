Left to right are Friends of the Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG) board members who also serve as MUBG tour leaders. From left to right are Ruth Tofle, Sandy Hiatte, Karen Blackmore and Chris Starbuck. In addition to his other contributions to the Friends, Starbuck, an associate professor emeritus of the MU Division of Plant Science and Technology, will present MUBG's third and final 2023 Brownbag Seminar, "Adapting Home Landscapes to a Changing Climate."
Mid-Missourians' relationship with nature and the impact of our choices on the environment has been the theme of Mizzou Botanic Garden’s summer brown bag seminar series.
Wildlife ecologist Dana Ripper, the cofounder and president of the Missouri River Bird Observatory, was guest speaker for the first two seminars. She shared insights into the detrimental impact single-use plastics have on residents of planet Earth and discussed humans’ role in the decline of bird species with tips on how to improve avian chances in our home landscapes. More information is available at garden.missouri.edu.
