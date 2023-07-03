Mid-Missourians' relationship with nature and the impact of our choices on the environment has been the theme of Mizzou Botanic Garden’s summer brown bag seminar series.

Wildlife ecologist Dana Ripper, the cofounder and president of the Missouri River Bird Observatory, was guest speaker for the first two seminars. She shared insights into the detrimental impact single-use plastics have on residents of planet Earth and discussed humans’ role in the decline of bird species with tips on how to improve avian chances in our home landscapes. More information is available at garden.missouri.edu.

  Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden.

