Learn American history from an unlikely source on Sept. 14 when Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick visits the State Historical Society of Missouri. Kendrick will give a webinar titled “Negro Leagues: The Shining Stars Hidden in Darkness,” which will be accessible to everyone via Zoom from the State Historical Society’s website. Registration is required.
Kendrick first volunteered with the Museum in 1993, working his way up to president in 2001. He is an enthusiastic, well-informed historian of the Negro Leagues. His podcast, "Black Diamonds," is an oral history of the Negro Leagues.
Baseball is often called “America’s pastime,” with more than a century of rich history that brought the legends of Babe Ruth, Ted Williams and Stan Musial to many Americans born before, say, 1960. Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color line in 1947 may be second only to the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. leading civil rights marches in the 1960 as a cultural pivot point for integration.
As Kendrick said on ESPN: “American history is divided into two parts: pre-Jackie and post-Jackie.”
Because Major League Baseball did not sign Black players before 1947, there were numerous Black leagues in hundreds of cities — big and small — across the country. Black baseball was different than Major League baseball. It was fast and flashy, perhaps like the Harlem Globetrotters in basketball. Both white and Black fans loved it. In addition to the semi-organized, semi-professional teams, many players “barnstormed” year-round with any team that would have them so they could earn additional income. Travel and lodging were difficult because of the legacy of Jim Crow segregation, but Black baseball was the lifeblood of Black business and often white businesses in small towns.
Most baby boomers who follow baseball know the names of three Negro League stars: speedster Cool Papa Bell, the slugger Josh Gibson and, of course, the showy pitcher Satchel Paige. But they are unaware of the widespread popularity of Black baseball from the end of 1800s up to the mid-1950s.
The first major history book of the Negro Leagues, “Only the Ball Was White” by Robert Peterson, was first published in 1970. Peterson estimates there were more than 3,000 Black players on professional teams across the country, but few official records exist with small-town newspaper box scores, often the major source of information. About 90 Major League players, including Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Ernie Banks previously played in the Negro Leagues.
In 1920, Andrew “Rube” Foster organized, in a meeting in Kansas City, Missouri, the Negro National League that brought order between 1920 to 1931 to a chaotic network of Black ball teams and leagues. Foster was a world-class player, manager and executive, often referred to as the “father of Black baseball.” He was inducted into MLB’s Hall of Fame in 1981. A key achievement was holding the first Colored World Series in October 1924 in Kansas City.
Missouri plays a prominent part in the history of the Negro Leagues. In addition to the Kansas City Monarchs being one of the perennial dominant teams, our small-town neighbor, Glasgow, received attention last year for being the hometown of John Donaldson, whose achievements have recently been rediscovered. Glasgow High School dedicated its new softball and baseball stadium to Donaldson and unveiled a statue of him behind home plate.
Donaldson’s achievements have been documented by the 700 volunteers forming the Donaldson Network that painstakingly combed through hundreds of small-town newspapers for box scores and articles. Donaldson (1891-1970) played professional baseball for 33 years, from 1908 to 1941, with 423 wins, playing for 25 different teams, appearing in at least 725 different towns, mainly in the Midwest. He recorded more than 5,091 strikeouts, pitched two perfect games, struck out at least 10 batters in 234 games and, in 1915, threw 30 consecutive no-hit innings.
From 1912-17, he played for the All-Nations team, named for its roster consisting of Black, white, Native American, Hawaiian, Japanese and Latin American players. Donaldson was a founding member of the Kansas City Monarchs in 1920 and the first Black scout in Major League baseball, working with the Chicago White Sox in 1949 where he scouted Willie Mays, Ernie Banks and Hank Aaron. Donaldson belongs with them in the Hall of Fame.
It was deserved and wonderful, though several decades overdue, that Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947, but that achievement led to the demise of the Negro Leagues as the best players were signed by Major League teams.
It was too late for Donaldson and dozens of other Black players who had passed their prime. Like the integration of public schools after the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education court decision, the cost of racial progress fell largely on African Americans.
Kendrick is well-versed about the trials and tribulations of the Black ballplayers and is skilled at pulling out life’s positive lessons. Speaking at the dedication of John Donaldson Field in Glasgow on Sept. 4 last year, Kendrick said, “It’s worth noting that when statutes symbolizing hate are being torn down around this country, Glasgow is erecting a statue to positive achievement.”
If you want to acknowledge the pain and loss of racial discrimination in our nation’s history, but with the recognition of the joy and hope of hundreds of cases of perseverance and achievement, you should listen to Kendrick's webinar at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14. He is certain to celebrate the accomplishments of the human spirt to excel.