”What I’m saying to you this morning is communism forgets that life is individual. Capitalism forgets that life is social. And the kingdom of brotherhood is found neither in the thesis of communism nor the antithesis of capitalism, but in a higher synthesis.
Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'"
— The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
After a week of celebrating Dr. King’s birthday, the perennial question is, what have we learned?
If our celebrations and reflections on King’s social philosophy only made us feel good, we have missed the point. In 2022 we must want to do more than feel good, we must be committed to doing what is right.
We have the challenge of voter suppression. The “lie” still haunts us. Republicans and their cronies still claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Their response has been to suppress the vote. The fact that we cannot get the Republican Senate to pass the “For the People” voting rights act epitomizes their desire to send the country backward.
Every American should be able to vote, simple and plain. Our failure to recognize this fact threatens the democracy we hold dear.
Second, racial equity is fundamentally tied to economic equity. We must change our thinking about wealth in America. The gap between the rich and the poor is widening. King was right, neither capitalism nor communism is the answer. We need a new synthesis of economic action.
Third, we need to find a way to overcome the division in this country. While people point at Trump, the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys as the problem — and indeed they perpetuate the division — the real problem is us. We can dismantle the division if we decide that collaborating with one another is more important than being divided. I am talking about even here in Columbia. All of us must come to the table and participate in making Columbia, Boone County, the state of Missouri and America better. I remind you that a house divided against itself cannot and will not stand.
So, the lessons I hope we have learned this MLK Day is that dreams demand action. We must be intentional in our efforts to create and maintain the common good. I say this not as a Democrat or Republican, but as an African American who believes that we can be better than we have been.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.