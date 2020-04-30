There’s never a good time for legislators to ignore the will of the people or try to rig our democracy to their benefit — but in the middle of a global pandemic has to be among the worst times. This is exactly what they’re doing.
The House is back in session and is moving to pass Senate Joint Resolution 38, the politicians’ plan to gerrymander Missouri. They want insiders and lobbyists to control how redistricting works so they can draw safe districts for powerful incumbents. Politicians were gerrymandering Missouri for years until 2018, when we the people voted for Clean Missouri, a fair and nonpartisan redistricting plan. SJR38 would gut the plan we voted for and instead advance the politicians’ plan to rig the system.
In 2018, I knocked on hundreds of strangers’ doors all across Boone County for Clean Missouri because I care about protecting our democracy. The voters I spoke with care deeply about our democracy, too. That’s why 62% of Missouri residents voted for fair redistricting and fair elections. We want a system where the people pick their politicians. The politicians want it the other way around. Our vision is a democracy; theirs is a power grab.
When I’m not volunteering, I’m a line cook. The coronavirus pandemic has thrown so many things upside down. There are millions of Missourians like me who need help from our elected officials right now. Instead, politicians are trying to rig the system so they can continue to ignore us. Please call your Representative and tell them to vote NO on SJR38.
Casey Callans is a line cook, Jobs with Justice member and community-minded Missourian.