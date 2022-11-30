Censorship by any other name smells just as bad.
My deepest apologies to William Shakespeare and his fans.
On Sept. 17, I wrote about the banning of books, or censoring, in Missouri schools, public and private, because of the concerns of radical right-wing conservative parents who are fearful of the value of scientific research and fact finding. By Sept. 30, close to 300 titles in Missouri and over 1,145 books nationwide have been removed from school library shelves by these fearful extremists.
According to the American Library Association (ALA), a book challenge is “a formal, written complaint, filed with a library or school requesting that materials be removed because of content or appropriateness.” The challenge is sometimes followed by a removal of the “offensive” title from library shelves, the censorship of the book or books.
Now Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wants to stop state budget payments to public libraries “if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors.” Ashcroft will “entertain” public comments until Dec. 15.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “The proposed rule would require Missouri’s 160 local public libraries to adopt policies on the age-appropriateness of literature.”
This is like the bans sought on sex education, believing that if students are not exposed to the facts and truths of their sexuality, children will forever remain heterosexuals, virgins and not subject to the normal sexual experimentation of teenagers until they are 21 and married.
Since book censorship has been around it has never stopped people from reading books. The fact that a book receives the “gong” from anti-literature parent does not stop the book being available in stores, online and in the seedy back alleys of our fair cities.
And it is not just books, but it has been music as well.
When my mother was running for the local Board of Education, she invited her opponent and some 30 guests to a “debate” in the basement of our home. I don’t remember the opponent’s name, but he was a member of the John Birch Society and considered at the time to be an extreme right-wing conservative.
He was upset with books that were available in our public schools and the music the kids were listening to. He specifically mentioned two 1967 albums, Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” and Jefferson Airplane’s “Surrealistic Pillow,” which featured the single “White Rabbit.”
He wanted music and books concerning anything “un-American” be taken out of public and school libraries.
Interestingly, he did not oppose the book “Alice in Wonderland.”
Though book banning and burning has gone on for centuries, the beginning of mass action by a government banning books is considered to be 1933 when the Nazi’s banned and burned books that were considered “un-German” by the far-right totalitarian government. Sound familiar?
In 2016, PEN America published a paper titled “Missing from the Shelf: Book Challenges and Lack of Diversity in Children’s Literature” which talked about the banning of books by concerned parents, especially when the book represented the LGBTQ community. PEN called it “soft censorship,” but it was censorship nonetheless.
My question to those who want to ban books is why are books by Samuel Clemens, J.K. Rowling, Jack Kerouac, Hunter Thompson and others are on the banned lists? After all, these are considered classics and need to be made available to all comers.
Yet “The Anarchist Cookbook” (1971) does not appear to be on any list of prohibited books. Is it because the FBI claimed the book “does not incite ‘forcible resistance to any law of the United States’ and is therefore protected under the First Amendment”?
Unfortunately, and despite the First Amendment’s “Free Speech” clause, there are no federal statutes concerning book censorship or book burning.
And if we are to ban books which speak to deviant sexual behavior, incest, murder, slavery and other subjects of concern, why is the Bible not banned from our schools and public libraries? After all, what is good for the goose …
Today’s extreme right-wing element of the Republican Party may think Democrats and liberals are communists and socialists in sheep’s clothing, but do not recognize themselves as theocrats and fascists, seeking to control the way we live our lives. They believe that their rights somehow trump the rights of others living in our great nation.
Our comments in opposition to the proposed censorship rule are important. Mr. Ashcroft needs to hear our collective voices telling him that censorship will not be tolerated in our state. We cannot allow this to happen.
Write to Mr. Ashcroft directly at the Office of the Missouri Secretary of State; P.O. Box 1767; Jefferson City, MO 65102.
