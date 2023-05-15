Monarch butterflies have become the poster insect for decline of the six-legged creatures with whom we share this planet — otherwise known as bugs. A decided lack of splats on windshields and the dwindling number of butterflies, bees and lightning bugs — but not ticks, darn it — in our backyards are a testament to the fact that the most diverse group of animals on Earth are not faring well. There are an estimated 5.5 million species of insects in the world — not all of which have even been discovered — and it is further estimated that up to 40% will go extinct within the next several decades.

Besides pollinating somewhere around a third of the food crops that we depend on to sustain our lives, insects remove waste from our ecosystems, control pests and provide vital meals for birds and other animals. We need them more than they need us.

  • Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.