Monarch butterflies have become the poster insect for decline of the six-legged creatures with whom we share this planet — otherwise known as bugs. A decided lack of splats on windshields and the dwindling number of butterflies, bees and lightning bugs — but not ticks, darn it — in our backyards are a testament to the fact that the most diverse group of animals on Earth are not faring well. There are an estimated 5.5 million species of insects in the world — not all of which have even been discovered — and it is further estimated that up to 40% will go extinct within the next several decades.
Besides pollinating somewhere around a third of the food crops that we depend on to sustain our lives, insects remove waste from our ecosystems, control pests and provide vital meals for birds and other animals. We need them more than they need us.
Pesticide use, habitat loss; an increase of invasive species, which do not support native insects; and climate change all have been implicated in the declines. And increasingly, light pollution, or skyglow, caused by artificial light sources such as street lights, homes and businesses is being examined as factor in the decimation of insect species, almost half of which are nocturnal.
According to astronomers at the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab, light pollution grows by an estimated rate of 10% each year. Earlier this year, NOIR’s Globe at Night citizen-science campaign revealed that between 2011 and 2022 the world’s night sky more than doubled in artificial brightness. Skyglow covers about a quarter of the Earth’s surface.
However, because ecologists have been biased toward studying insect behavior during daylight hours, investigation of how light impacts bugs has been less than vigorous. Recent research has begun to illuminate the negative impacts of artificial light. It has been shown that skyglow draws migrating insects and birds from their natural flight paths. Studies also have indicated that artificial light disrupts nocturnal moths’ egg-laying habits and may reduce by half the number of caterpillars produced, reducing moth populations and a primary food source for birds and other animals.
Species such as fireflies that rely on bioluminescence to find mates are hampered in their romantic endeavors by excess light. Mayflies that lay their eggs on the surface of water have been observed to lay them on illuminated asphalt that resembles a lake or stream.
Artificial lights on our homes draw a dizzying swirl of insects. A third of light-mesmerized insects meet their demise through injury, exhaustion and as meals by observant predators who lie in wait.
A new study led by biologists Samuel Fabian at Imperial College London and Yash Sondhi at Florida International University, not yet peer-reviewed but profiled in a story in The New York Times by Joshua Sokol in late April, seeks to explain this behavior. The research indicates that when insects spot bright light at night they believe it to be the sky and try to orient themselves along an “up-and-down axis,” an instinct prompting them to roll their backs toward the wall-mounted or ground-based light, “causing them to go into endless, banking turns like a tiny airplane or to crash land.”
Insects and other animals aren’t the only creatures impacted by light pollution. Not only has it been associated with risks to human health, skyglow obscures our night view of the heavens, truly one of the greatest awe-inspiring wonders of this world. Today, most Americans live under light polluted skies with limited celestial views. Many will live their entire lives without ever seeing the Milky Way.
Our personal interventions can make a great deal of difference. Ruskin Hartley, executive director at the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), has been quoted as saying, “Unlike many other environmental issues facing the world, solving light pollution is straightforward, saves money, and delivers immediate results.”
IDA’s (darksky.org) tips for things we all can do decrease artificial night light include:
1. Reduce the use of light, installing it only where it’s really needed and at the lowest brightness possible.
2. Use controls like dimmers, timers and motion sensors to make the lights as efficient as possible.
3. Use shields to direct light toward the ground, reducing glare.
4. Use warm color lights where possible and limit the use of blue wave-length lights, which are thought to be the most disruptive. Amber colored lights are highly recommended.
We create the artificial light. We can fix it.
