Over the last month or so, a number of articles and editorials have crossed my desk concerning the 2022 primary elections. With about 14 months to go, the field of Republicans wanting to take Roy Blunt’s Senate seat is growing.
Noteworthy among these columns is one written by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Kevin McDermott, titled “Missouri’s Senate lineup illustrates the Republican Party’s dysfunction.”
In his commentary, McDermott identifies three of the seven people who declared their interest in being the next Republican junior senator from the Show-Me State. McDermott mentions three: disgraced former governor Eric Greitens, the current “I’m looking for headlines” Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Second Amendment fanatic Mark McCloskey.
Greitens pulled his Nixon-esque resignation from the governor’s office in light of “allegations of political corruption and personal depravity.” OK, he did not leave the executive office in a helicopter waving the V-for-Victory sign screaming “I’m not a crook,” but it was close.
Nixon said those infamous words during a November 1973 news conference when a reporter asked about his role in the Watergate scandal. He resigned from office in August 1974, quietly waving his V-for-Victory signs above his head while boarding Marine One.
McDermott wrote that Schmitt is best known for “filing silly, doomed lawsuits, including one against China, in pathetic pursuit of headline(s).” Of course the China suit endeared Schmitt to the anti-China, pro-Trump conspiracy fanatics.
You remember Mark McCloskey, the political novice and personal injury attorney from the day he and his lovely wife, Patricia, pointed their AR-15 and semi-automatic pistol at racial justice protesters walking peacefully past his house.
The marchers' mission was to protest in front of then-St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home, who happened to live in the same Central West End community.
There is a fourth to add to this group, Vicky Hartzler, who announced that she will not be running for reelection for the 4th congressional district but for Blunt’s senatorial seat. Along with the others, Hartzler is also seeking the affirmation of Donald Trump to enhance her candidacy.
The other three candidates are political novice Dan McQueen, political junkie Deshon Porter, who lost the 2018 Republican primary for Missouri House of Representatives, and an unknown — except in Springfield — John Brinkmann, who has not completed a Ballotpedia survey.
With Hartzler entering the 2022 GOP senatorial primary, her seat in the House will also be up for grabs. However, I can assure you that the GOP candidate(s) for the House seat will also be seeking the nod from our former president.
Our four “high profile” candidates all subscribe to the “Great Lie,” that the presidential election of 2020 was illegitimate, that Donald Trump was robbed of his second term as president. All four are currying the Donald’s endorsement.
This foursome of misfits are an example of how Missouri’s GOP is continuing to side with the great divider, Donald Trump. Whoever is the loudest conspiracy theorist and can beg closest to Mar-A-Largo will win the Republican primary for U.S. Senator for the 2022 midterm election.
I am sure that the Missouri GOP has fair minded candidates for Sen. Blunt’s chair, candidates who do not see Trump as the all-powerful leader. They are out there but are afraid of the consequences of “coming out” as non-Trumpsters. Just ask U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney about her experiences.
While the Greitens-Schmitt-McCloskey-Hartzler foursome may appear as the four stooges of the new conservative — read Trump — faction of the Missouri Republican Party, they are only the tip of the iceberg.
The problem with all of this maneuvering to enter the Trump inner circle is that 45’s approval ratings are still poor. A Pew Research poll from March indicates that Trump’s approval rating is dismal, showing only 17% of all voters consider him as a “great” president. After the Jan. 6 insurrection, a Pew headline read, “68% of public does not want Trump to remain a major political figure in the future.”
It is a shame that Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway announced she won’t run for auditor or any political office in 2022. She is a known entity and would make a great senator if given the chance.
As the GOP continues to support stooges like Greitens, Schmitt, McCloskey and Hartzler, and while they idolize Trump as a god and continue to fight for the rich and multi-national corporations, the Democrats can gain seats in both Houses of Congress in 2022. It is the Democrats’ to lose.
David Rosman is an award- winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at columbiamissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.