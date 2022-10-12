We’re finally in the home stretch of midterm election season. As concerned citizens are focusing on who and what they are going to vote for, yours truly wants to at least weed out any crooks or those who aim to raise our taxes.
In a couple weeks we’ll cover the many “what’s” populating this November’s long ballot, but here at least a few of the “who.”
As far as the top of the ticket, or who we’ll send to Washington D.C., like it or not, much ink has been spilled about how that die was likely already cast in the August primaries. Bar some lightning strike, Eric Schmitt will join Josh Hawley as Missouri’s junior U.S. Senator, and new congressman Mark Alford will join Blaine Luetkemeyer.
The choices of which five individuals Boone County voters will send to Jefferson City is more interesting. Redistricted statehouse territories are diverse, according to maps.
Two apparently ”give me” districts in central and north Columbia will see David Tyson-Smith re-elected unopposed and joined by fellow unopposed Democrat Kathy Steinhoff, the former head of the local teachers union.
The other three are contested, featuring candidates with clear party-line distinctions.
Incumbent Cheri Toalson Reisch could likely not have created a more favorable redraw of the 44th District herself, covering her Hallsville home base, and oddly down to the reddish leaning rural areas of southern Boone County. Democrat Dave Raithel has a doctoral degree in philosophy and his personal Facebook page moniker is “Sure, I rant like a mad man. Meanwhile, Missouri is run by liars, cynics, cheats and fools. Fight?” More power to you, brother. Reisch openly predicts she’ll win by nearly 2-1.
The redrawn 50th District across south Columbia and slightly beyond pits the clearly left-wing Doug Mann versus the very patriotic conservative James Musgraves, both political newcomers.
Chuck Basye is out because of term limits, so he is trying to pass the baton in the 47th District to fellow Republican John Martin, who owns a sewage pumping small business — a real life version of Mike Rowe of the reality show “Dirty Jobs.”
But this isn’t opponent Adrian Plank’s first rodeo, as the labor unionist has butted heads unsuccessfully with Basye before. Look for more in-depth coverage of the candidates and their positions from The Missourian in the coming weeks, as this should be the most competitive race.
Look at several local Boone County posts line your November ballot, as well.
Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill is retiring, so submitting themselves to voters to fill this top municipal position are Connie Leipard and Kip Kendrick. Voters are uniquely blessed with there not being a bad candidate in this race; a rare occurrence, reminiscent of class acts Chris Kelley and Laura Nauser for state representative a few years ago.
Kendrick is well known for serving terms as a state rep, shifting over to be a state senator’s staffer. Now, this next step in an apparent career politician track. He is smart, genuinely nice, photogenic and staunchly liberal on any issue there is.
Leipard brings a different life experience, as a female small business owner in the construction industry. As a blue-collar conservative with success in the private sector, now stepping forward into public service for at least a time, she draws similarities to John Martin, and the ideals of America’s founders.
Leipard describes going to many otherwise lightly-attended county commission meetings lately and is willing to offer an earful to any interested citizen about what she is seeing and hearing about our county government’s behind-the-scenes MO.
Among the county administrative department heads on the ballot, the post of auditor is of interest. Not to lead anybody in a partisan election, upon which yours truly doesn’t claim all knowledge, but please listen to the candidates and journalists describe each candidate’s work history, professional experience and queries about their personal character. If you are able, seek out some local politico you know and trust, and after introductory niceties, discretely inquire about the county auditor race, then please pay very close attention to their instant body language transformation. Just friendly advice from a concerned citizen here.
Bigger picture, these periodic elections for auditor, treasurer, recorder of deeds and the like should be non-partisan like Columbia’s City Council, and ideally merit-based appointed professional positions like the city Finance or Park and Recreation Department managers. Stop asking them about legislative issues like taxes or abortion, as these local administrative officials make no such determinations in our society.
Remember, if you have no idea, like about many of these judges who a vast majority of voters don’t know from Adam, it’s OK to leave some offices blank.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.
