It seems this March is turning out to be one of the gloomiest of the last 20 years. Adding to the overcast weather, the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its AR6 Synthesis Report this month, which somehow managed to make things even darker.
The AR6 Synthesis Report is a short synopsis of the larger Sixth Assessment Report, which is expected later this year. Together they represent completion of a cycle of work by hundreds of world climate scientists that began in 2016, after the Fifth Assessment Report.
Once released, the Sixth Assessment Report will serve as the technical information resource on climate change for world policymakers throughout the rest of this decade. The AR6 Synthesis Report provides us with a preview and gives us a picture of how all the newly acquired data and policy decisions since 2016 fit together in one comprehensive document.
Headlines in major publications covering the Synthesis Report use stark terms to describe its message. Elizabeth Kolbert’s Daily Comment in the New Yorker of March 20 ran “The U.N. Issues a Final Warning on the Climate—and a Plan.”
Nevertheless, there are some glimmers of hope embedded in the report, which is why it is worth reading. The big takeaway is that time is ever shorter for us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by phasing out fossil fuels and ramping up renewables. Our chance to keep the situation within our control requires us to act now.
If you are convinced that it’s time to enlist in the combat climate change movement, then the motto “Think Globally and Act Locally” is for you, especially the second part — act locally. We need to address climate issues on all fronts but working at the local level gives us the power to take action immediately.
Columbia is a great place to get involved locally. There are several events scheduled this spring to help you engage in local action. Three events in particular are: the Columbia Area Earth Day Festival; Bike, Walk, & Wheel Week; and the Advancing Renewables Conference.
By far the largest of the three events is the Columbia Area Earth Day Festival, which will run April 22 and 23 this year. Yes, that is two days, which is different that in previous years.
Laura Wacker, event coordinator, says a second day was added to inspire and educate a wider audience about earth issues. Called Party for the Planet, the new day will be held in Peace Park the Saturday before the traditional Sunday event. It will have music, speakers and eco-movies, but no booths. Starting at 1:30 p.m. is an open community discussion about climate change called “Salon in the Park.” It is an opportunity to talk, listen, and share thoughts about the climate.
The next day, Sunday, April 23, the booths and the crowds of thousands will be back, and Earth Day will be celebrated in the same format that Columbia has seen since the 1990s. It is a great opportunity to see the abundance of organizations in Columbia and to ask what they are doing in regard to climate action. Hopefully, one or more will fit your interest. Find the website at columbiaearthday.org.
Bike, Walk, & Wheel Week is another Columbia tradition tied to climate action. It goes for a full week and is set to occur this year May 14-20. Its purpose is to encourage all Columbians to be more active by walking, biking, using a wheelchair, or riding the bus in a fun, social setting.
Michaela Marshall Dungey, the event director, points out that there are special events each day. They are adding a mountain bike activity on Thursday night, along with existing activities such as Mother’s Day Ride, Wheelchair & Bike Wash, and Breakfast Station Day. The week has spanned twenty years in Columbia and Michaela says they are expecting up to 1,000 people to participate this year. You can find more specifics at lomocomo.org/events.
A long-standing climate-related tradition is the Advancing Renewables Conference that has been hosted by the MU School of Natural Resources and Columbia Water and Light for the last 17 years. The conference will be held at MU’s Christopher S. Bond Life Sciences Center on April 12 and 13. Besides booths and speakers from around the country, there will be a display of electric vehicles parked outside.
Inside the auditorium, the dozen or so speakers that come from across the country will address a wide range of renewable energy topics. A sample from this year’s agenda includes: Community Solar for All; Green Hydrogen; and Electrification of Transportation. Find the complete agenda advancingrenewables.com. This event comes with a $185 registration fee (as opposed to the other two Columbia events which are free). However, scholarships are available, and the public is welcome to stop by without charge to visit the Electric Vehicle display during conference hours.
The message coming from the world’s top climate scientists is clear. If we are to contain the climate problem at manageable levels, we have to ramp up our use of renewables and stop our use of fossil fuels – ASAP. It is a message that challenges each of us to act.
Getting involved locally is one option, and each of the three upcoming events invite you to attend to see if and what actions you might take to help.
Most importantly, doing something like getting involved locally can be empowering and enlightening. It is one good way to ward off the gloom, whether it comes from the skies or the news.
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and Whas done energy work with the Peace Corps, State of Missouri and City of Columbia. He writes a monthly column for the Missourian.
