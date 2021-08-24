T he most powerful weapon against your daily battles is finding the courage to be grateful anyway.” — Unknown
The other day, I engaged in a conversation with an acquaintance about life. In this 10- to 15-minute exchange, my acquaintance did nothing but complain. He complained about the government — national, state and local; he complained about mask mandates and COVID-19 and accompanying variants; he complained about how rude people are; how there was nothing to do in Columbia; how irrelevant churches have become; how young people do not respect adults, and on and on. After walking away from this gentleman, I thought to myself: What ever happened to gratitude?
Life is full of struggle and disappointment. Regardless of your wealth, political power and education, all of us live life through our pain and proclivities. All of us have things that challenge us in ways that sometimes seem unbearable. If you are looking for a perfect life with no hurdles to leap over, you are delusional. Somehow, we must reclaim an attitude of gratitude if we are to live what Aristotle called “the good life.”
Gratitude is not an automatic response to life. It must be developed within us. It is easy to complain, and indeed there is much about which we can complain: job or no job, the environment, the “isms” in American society, people we work with, school, etc. The task, however, is to find a way to be grateful despite the vicissitudes of life.
As a child, I was taught that one should count their blessings one by one. In counting what we have and not focusing on what we do not have, gratitude begins to spring forward. OK, so you do not have that new Mercedes you always wanted, but you have an automobile that works. You do not occupy your dream house, but you have a place to lay down your head. You may not have to eat what you want, but you have something to eat. You may not be in the best of health, but you are alive.
I think the ancient philosopher was correct when he stated: “It is better to exist than not to exist, and it is better to live at a higher level than a lesser.” With so many people in the world and this country who have so little, to have what we have should motivate us to be grateful.
Most people do not get their first choices in life. Most of us do not marry our first choice, live in our first choice of homes, work at our first choice of jobs, etc. However, sometimes not having our first choice means we have our better choice in life. For that we must become thankful.
For what are you grateful? Try counting your blessings one by one and see an attitude of gratitude emerge within you. Meister Eckhart wrote: “If the only prayer you said in your whole life was, ‘Thank you,’ that would suffice.”
I urge all of us to learn again how to say, “Thank you!”
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.