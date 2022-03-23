Mark your calendar: April 5 is the date of our most intimate and influential election of the year.
Yes, this year’s midterm in November will be exciting because it can determine who has control of the House and Senate for the next two years. But, it is our local elections that are the most intimate because the candidates live next door or around the corner.
You may know one or more of the candidates for mayor, City Council or school board. Even if you don’t know them now, they will be a central part of your life for the next three to four years.
Through voting, you’ll have a more direct role in the development of new taxes, creating the “rules of the road” when it comes to educating our children and proposing new ordinances. You have the ability to talk to the powers that be face to face at board or council meetings.
In 2016, I wrote a column to our then mayor-elect, Bob McDavid, explaining the three things a successful mayor must do: Pick up the trash, remove the snow and fix the potholes. This holds true for all the members of City Council as well.
Our school board members must provide our children, grandchildren, and, in my case, great-grandchildren, a comprehensive liberal arts education in a safe learning environment, even if that means requiring our children to wear masks in the classrooms or providing virtual classes when necessary.
It is easier to drive downtown to attend a board meeting and speak before the City Council or Columbia School Board than it is to drive to Jefferson City to testify during a committee meeting concerning a single bill.
Since 2006, I have used this column to argue for and against proposed ordinances, tax proposals and rule changes. Many on the City Council and School Board know who I am. But this does not mean you cannot use a similar avenue to express your opinions.
I have been invited to speak to a few groups about writing letters to the editor and guest editorials. These are persuasion letters and must contain two things: a problem and a workable action statement. Forget writing the fancy opening and closing paragraphs, just keep the letter short and direct. The Missourian and the Tribune accept letters to the editor of about 250 words.
If you want to be long-winded and submit a guest column, keep the word count to about 700 words. Again, this is an argument of persuasion. State the problem and have a workable solution available to the readers. Nancy Reagan’s “Just say no” campaign was not a workable solution; that was a sound bite.
In either case, please sign your letter and provide contact information so the editors can verify it was you who wrote the letter or column.
Trust me when I say that our current and potential politicians read the op-ed pages in both papers and may even respond to you directly or indirectly through their actions.
You can write letters to the editor or guest columns until your fingers bleed, but it is this final act of voting that gives you the ultimate power. In our system, every vote counts and, though your neighbor may have voted against a bill you were in favor of, your vote will not be negated.
In our system, the candidate or proposition that receives the most votes usually wins. OK, this is not true for our presidential elections, but one day we will do away with the Electoral College.
You have the opportunity to meet and listen to the candidates. They all have webpages or Facebook posts to let you know how they think and feel about a particular topic. If their site does not have the answer to your specific question, they will usually respond to an email. If they don’t respond, vote for someone else.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon has mailed sample ballots to all registered voters. You will find the names of those running for mayor — though Maria Oropallo has dropped out of the race — council members for the Third and Fourth Ward, and seats on the Columbia Public Schools Board.
You have from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote April 5. If you do not have a car, call your political party, and they will arrange a ride. I will not argue about the barriers that our Republican legislators have put up to limit voting. That’s a column for another time.
There is a special power in going into the polling place and registering your vote by paper, lever or electronically. In this case, your actions are truly more powerful than your words.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at columbiamissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.