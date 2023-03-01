As a concerned citizen, I ventured to our state Capitol a couple weeks ago.
I try to find an excuse to do so once a year or so, usually riding the coattails of some group or another.
This time, noticing school choice organization Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri was having a citizen advocacy day, I signed up. Arriving earlier to drop in on a local representative or two, it was a slow day in the people’s house. With the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade, Kansas City area officials were out attending that, along with most higher-ups in general.
Making new friends with fellow activists from across the state was eye-opening and uplifting.
A mother and her disabled daughter from Springfield were the most inspiring. In kindergarten, the daughter’s local public school wasn’t adequately accommodating her needs, so her mom, a public school teacher herself, realized something had to give. They found a local faith-based school that accepted her with open arms.
A mother of two from a small town near Rolla described how her son did well in their small district, but her daughter didn’t mesh with a clique of middle school girls. Traveling to the nearest private school wasn’t convenient, nor affordable, so her daughter switched to homeschooling, which worked much better.
Several Black mothers and grandmothers from St. Louis were the most passionate. In rough urban areas, it might not safe to walk to school, and once at their assigned school, it isn’t much better, according to these women. Charter schools there are not four-letter words but instead spell opportunity.
More and more people describe someone they personally know who lives in one place, but claims their child lives at another address in order for them to enroll in a better school. This type of enrollment fraud is a thing, even in and around Columbia.
Another idea in the education reform realm is “open enrollment,” allowing students who live in one school district to apply to instead enroll in an adjacent district.
In the Columbia area, for example, we have thousands of adults who daily commute in from surrounding counties. So some might find it advantageous for their child to be in a school closer to their workplace, rather than 30-60 minutes away back in their bedroom community. If the child get sick, or has a school play or holiday class party, the parent would be closer to be more attentive. This is a 21st century scope of community.
A school building closer to home might actually be across district lines. The child might be getting bullied in their geographically assigned school and need social relief from a bad scene; or have friends from a community social group elsewhere; or whatever their situation might possibly be.
The mom from near Rolla and I had similar interests, so we buddied up to hit the halls. It was very interesting to hear the wide range of reaction from legislators.
Several were enthusiastically onboard, some with caveats, several who poked holes with a barrage of “what if?” pessimist scenarios. One I talked to was adamantly opposed. They stated how that would hurt the schools that “lost” students, railed against charter schools and went on about for-profit schools and even the separation of church and state. Whoa, hold your horses, partner, as we’re just proposing a kid can go from their assigned public school to another public school.
What struck me was an even deeper paradigm: Is it better to empower students and families to pursue diverse education opportunities, as they determine is best for them or protect institutions in historically-assumed arrangements? Do educational institutions exist for the sake of students, or the other way around? In a society so open-minded about the latest social phenomenon, why are school policies mired in such closed-minded mid-20th century imaginations?
In fact, a student or parent should not be required to provide a “good excuse” for the government to issue them an inter-district hall pass to go to school elsewhere down the road.
One who gets it is Rep. Jeff Knight, R-Lebanon, who’s not as rah-rah as leading bill sponsor Sen. Andrew Koenig, but in a nugget of rare realist insight, he shared that where after open enrollment has settled out, a vast majority of kids actually end up staying put in their local district. Research from the MOST Policy Initiative found only about 5% to 9% of students transfer. There’s no bogeyman here.
Open enrollment is a great issue. All the “what if” contentions have a solution, so compromise on the details and get it passed this year.
Then incremental school choice should be expanded year over year in a smooth transition, drawing best practices from other states’ experiences, and avoiding their missteps. Universal school choice should be the vision for all Missouri schoolchildren by the end of this decade, to catch up to a 21st century learning paradigm.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.
