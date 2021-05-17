In a forerunner to the Centers for Disease Control guidance of Thursday, the city of Columbia and Boone County Health Department let its mask mandate and social distancing order expire the day before, but the decision was reached much earlier.
To make things a bit more confusing, a number of retail outlets require that a mask be worn in order to enter. Apparently, they decided to err on the side of caution.
Granted, the infection rate of COVID-19 is quite low, as is the number of folks hospitalized and the number of deaths. But, the rate of all the above is not zero, and it probably never will be. Scientists who are quite knowledgeable about such things are concerned that we are opening up too early and, indeed, the disease will never be conquered, but only that we will learn to live with it.
In the meantime, the coronavirus is still wreaking havoc in a number of countries such as India and Brazil, while the rate of COVID-19 in Australia and New Zealand is near zero.
But, what does the CDC guidance and the expiration of the mask and social distancing order mean for those of us who still are out and around, doing mundane things such as shopping and going to the library?
Also, since quite a few stores still require mask-wearing in order to enter, it will still be necessary to carry the mask and to don it when entering a store that requires such.
That is not much of a burden. Rather than leaving the mask in the car or truck, we will be carrying it along in case the retail outlet we are entering requires the mask.
While the CDC guidance is quite clear in that those who are vaccinated are essentially free to do whatever they want, there are a few restrictions, such as wearing a mask in crowded indoor places. For the most part, those of us who are vaccinated can return to “normal” — whatever that is.
The other thing that has been reported by most media is that it probably never has been helpful to be masked in the outdoors. The CDC has determined that the risk of not masking while outdoors is very low — apparently only in crowded places such as football stadiums is wearing a mask advisable.
The one area where CDC guidance appears to be in conflict with the advice of other federal agencies pertains to travel — planes primarily. According to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, she will be meeting with those other agencies to come up with a policy that all can agree on.
However, one thing that is agreed upon by all local, state and federal agencies is that the coronavirus will continue to be alive and well throughout the planet. We can control it, which we have apparently done, but we cannot eliminate it. We will continue to be receiving advice about what not to do.
While Walensky has stated that what we have longed for has come to pass, we will still be on guard.