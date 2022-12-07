The Missouri Secretary of State’s proposal that public libraries establish policies concerning inappropriate materials has sure attracted a firestorm of response.
I had the opportunity as guest host of “Wake-Up Missouri” on KSSZ/93.9FM radio recently to ask Secretary Jay Ashcroft directly to explain what he was getting at. His response in a nutshell was: Should it be OK for public libraries to have pornographic material available to children?
One follow-up talking point passed along to me afterward was, “Should libraries be allowed to display age-inappropriate materials in the children’s section of the library?” Well, on the surface, certainly not.
Many Missourians might assume public libraries already would have canned, affirmative responses to the secretary of state’s questions about what populates their kids sections.
Therefore the shoulder-shrug suggestion from libraries that it’s the parent’s responsibility to oversee what they look at surely creates unease in many parents, questioning if they can feel comfortable allowing their 10-year-old to independently peruse the children’s section anymore.
But, of course, critics of the secretary of state’s proposal have an important role in helping to clarify how to define “inappropriate” and “age-appropriate.” Suspicions about book bans and all is reasonable, but the hyperbole from commentators has gone off the rails.
We need not resort to hair-on-fire exaggeration, comparing questions that should have reasonable, defendable answers, to much darker times of human history.
Should we be led to imagine some kind dystopian near future with The Ashcroft Youth, in earthen-tone shirts, storming the Daniel Boone Regional Library system?
This follows national narratives about the continued evolution of our society.
There is a world of difference difference between telling private citizens and private institutions what they can have, versus regulating a government institution, such as a public library district or public school.
However, public institutions, overseen by state government via the Secretary of State’s office, are owned by all of us, so some moderate middle ground is appropriate. Such is the nature of collective action.
More broadly, most Missourians probably don’t know how their public library is run, and may not have been aware they received state taxpayer funding in the first place. Probably fewer residents find a public library as vital to their life anymore, as many of the materials and services they provide are so widely available otherwise these days.
When we were a less prosperous nation and before mass production of printed materials, books were expensive and libraries open to all were few and far between. Industrialists such as Andrew Carnegie donated generously to kickstart these beneficial local public book depositories in communities nationwide. Many older buildings from the pre-Depression era are still embossed with his name.
However, what is the role of a public library in the 21st century?
Printed books today are relatively cheap and widely available for private purchase, or sharing. Electronic versions, which public libraries have also offered more of in recent years, are also available for purchase, rent or in many cases free download. Google Books, for instance, claims to have over 10 million titles, all for free.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library collects property tax dollars to offer library services for residents of Boone and Callaway counties. This includes many sorts of media, in hard copy and electronic viewers.
Might we not benefit from economies of scale by broadening that footprint, to say, all of mid-Missouri? Might rural libraries particularly, modernize to combine neighboring legacy footprints, or even roll up into a state library network, with one central ebook platform, and bulk pricing discounts for hard copy book purchases?
If the culture wars wage on, heaven forbid, perhaps it’s time for a separation of library and state. Concerned about censorship? Start your own library and fill it with whatever some fundamentalist might call smut — knock yourself out.
Again, it cannot be said enough that these proposed rules are one government body regulating another government body, all of which are collective actions. No government body has free speech rights, only individuals do, and nobody’s even talking about raiding your house of “Catcher in the Rye” or whatever is the controversial modern equivalent.
At the same time, inquiring minds might scratch their heads if the timing of such a proposal from our current Secretary of State about “inappropriate” materials might possibly align with the upcoming launch of a campaign to run for, say, governor. A race in which the likely victor, whether one likes it or not, might effectively be determined by Republican voters in the August 2024 Primary.
Instead of postering or hyperbole, we should reimagine what a modern “library” should be in an ever-evolving society.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.