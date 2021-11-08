Almost in spite of the spate of bad national news — Trump-endorsed candidate wins in Virginia, most global warming requirements removed from infrastructure bill, China and Russia no-shows at Glasgow, the chances that McCarthy will be the House speaker and McConnell the Senate leader, etc. — my thoughts turned back to the last century, specifically to 1964.
As Charles Dickens, an English writer, noted, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Best: I became the clerk for my U.S. Army company. Worst: I got drafted and was sent to Fort Knox, where I spent most of the time on KP, or kitchen patrol, aside from basic training.
I never thought I would state this, but bringing back the draft for the Army would bring back some order into the current chaos that is our military.
When I was in the Army, even though I hated almost every minute and gave serious consideration to going to Canada — it was the Vietnam War era, I saw firsthand the ineptitude displayed by noncommissioned officers (NCOs) — sergeants — who were in the Army by choice. They were, to put it bluntly, volunteers who spent most of their time giving confusing orders or avoiding real work.
In short, the Army was kept together by draftees, who questioned confusing orders and generally were viewed as pains-in-the-butt by the sergeants, who expected their orders to be carried out without question.
But, those danged draftees kept asking “Why?” rather than jumping at every whim of the staff sergeant. Draftees were not interested in making a military career, they just wanted to put in their two years and get out.
The current Army could use a bit of that questioning. But, the best I can tell, the current crop of recruits don’t question anything. They just blindly follow orders, no matter how inane they are. Questioning would mean they would not advance.
That attitude leads to all sorts of problems. Allegedly, we have a professional Army, consisting of people who want to be a part of it. But, as I learned long ago, the Army has a “go along, get along” mentality and asking “Why” meant being stuck as a private first class or Specialist 4 and never making it above that grade. Questioning orders, no matter how stupid, meant no advancement in rank, or, worse, a trip to the stockade.
I had the good fortune of having a first sergeant and a company commander who did not want to be in their positions — they were merely following orders. What that meant for me as company clerk was that I was never on the guard duty or KP rosters. Because the poobahs did not want to head up the company, I was essentially in charge. I put the stack of leave and pass applications on the company commander’s desk with suggestions about which to sign and which to discard. To the best of my recollection, my suggestions were always followed. Same with orders from the first, my suggestions became orders.
But, I doubt that is the way things are done now. When the company clerk, be he or she a PFC or Spec 4, is there by choice, suggestions are rarely made and even more rarely followed. Chances are the company clerk spends useless hours on guard duty and spends more hours in the company or battalion kitchen.
But back to those incompetent NCOs. One of my duties was education clerk. As part of that, I conducted a study of personnel in need of a high school diploma. I found that none of the NCOs had such, and Arizona State University offered free GED classes, but not one of the officers were interested. Several did not even make it into high school, but had only a seventh or eighth grade level of education. Yet, they were, in the Army’s eyes, “leaders.”
While my experiences were that of a different time and age, it seems that without the draft, the Army has gone backward and is missing a critical element — that element is: “Why?”
Ken Midkiff, formerly the director of the Sierra Club Clean Water Campaign, is now chair of the city’s Environment and Energy Commission and serves on the board of directors of the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center.