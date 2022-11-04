The 1994 midterm congressional elections were the subject of my first opinion column in the Missourian. The 2022 congressional elections might be as significant and as historic, but for different reasons.

1994 was the year Newt Gingrich led the revolution in which Republicans became the majority in the House of Representatives for the first time since 1953-55 — that was during the Eisenhower Administration. The 2022 midterms are taking place with pandemic fatigue, mixed economic signs and divisive “stop the steal” campaign rallies.

Download PDF copy of 1994 David Webber column
PDF of print edition, 1994 column by David Webber

David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.

