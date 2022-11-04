The 1994 midterm congressional elections were the subject of my first opinion column in the Missourian. The 2022 congressional elections might be as significant and as historic, but for different reasons.
1994 was the year Newt Gingrich led the revolution in which Republicans became the majority in the House of Representatives for the first time since 1953-55 — that was during the Eisenhower Administration. The 2022 midterms are taking place with pandemic fatigue, mixed economic signs and divisive “stop the steal” campaign rallies.
Looking back, 1994 was the beginning of the present era of increased partisanship, the nationalization of congressional elections, and prominence of misinformation campaigns. But it was not considered a threat to democracy, rather it was viewed as naïve, impractical and not all that important. The “Contract for America,” the keystone idea for nationalizing the congressional election, was not viewed as a threat to the political system but as a one-election marketing idea to tell voters what the GOP would do, if elected. There were “Gingrich critics” and “Newt loyalists” but not election deniers.
Congressional midterm elections always result in a loss of seats for the president’s party. It is one of the few certainties in political science. The current Democratic House majority is five seats — a tiny margin with which to govern. It is likely that a red wave of Republicans victories on Election Day will result in both a Republican House and Republican Senate, although the latter might be a bit closer.
While re-reading my 1994 writing makes me squirm, the similarities with 2022 are eye-catching. Seven factors that I identified in 1994 are relevant again this year. They are:
Election fundamentals, e.g., there are more Republican states than Democratic states with more congressional Democratic retirements than Democrats.
Continuing trend toward Republican candidates, e.g., Missouri, Georgia and North Carolina are still firmly Republican. Hispanic voters in Southern states seem to be shifting Republican.
Sustained distrust in government generally and in Congress, and now in the Supreme Court; more than two-thirds of respondents say the country is “on the wrong track” and less than one-third saying “right track.”
More effective Republican campaign organization: Republicans have the advantage on three of four standard issues. GOP is better on immigration, the economy, and crime, lagging the Democrats slightly on abortion.
Dissatisfaction with President Clinton, now Biden; both were in the low 40% approval.
Concern about the economy; nearly always a perennial issue, despite strong economic growth rates, the fear of inflation overshadows Democratic economic success.
The Republican campaign. In 1994 it was the “Contract with America” that was a list of 10 items, such as welfare reform and a balanced budget amendment; in 2022 the Republican campaign has focused on doubts about election integrity.
In a democracy, there is an inherent tension between campaigning and governing, but the 1994 Republicans look like policy wonks compared to 2022. The primary difference, of course, from other midterm elections is the presence of Donald Trump resulting in Republican congressional and gubernatorial candidates following the “stolen election” rhetoric.
There are several lingering and mishandled slogans and issues that have aided the Republicans in 2022. The first is the slogan “defund the police” pushed by progressive activists. With even the slightest thought this slogan activates the caution instincts of most citizens. At its best, it was a call for reallocating traditional funds to more social service functions within police departments.
The domestic issue that is pulling down the Democrats is their slow and weak response to concerns about inflation. While supply chain problems, and the pandemic-induced extraordinary spending and supply shortages certainly contributed to inflationary pressures, pumping too much newly-created money into a recovering economy simply must be factor — and Washington Democrats seemed unable to address these concerns. Gas prices more than $4 are etched in the minds of many voters, who are already critical of the party.
Finally, the Democrats' expectation that public response to June’s Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson that overturned Roe v. Wade would be the basis for Democratic 2022 electoral success proved off base. Perhaps it is the federalism of abortion, the complexity of individual cases, or the increasing availability of medical alternatives, but abortion apparently faded as a pivotal issue.
Missouri is out of the American political spotlight because we offer no major competitive elections. The U.S. Senate race between Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic newcomer Trudy Busch Valentine never drew much attention. It’s possible Schmitt will garner 60% of the vote. Last summer, it appeared for a week or two that Missouri could start a national political revolution by electing an independent Republican Senate candidate, John Wood. But, Wood withdrew before he got much of a start, apparently because political polling showed he had little support. The result is one avenue of political change not taken.
The single biggest difference between 1994 and 2022 is Donald Trump. It is likely that the Democrats would have lost the majority in the House and the Senate anyway based merely on historical tendencies, but then 2023 would begin with a new Republican Congress butting heads with Democratic President Joe Biden. The difference in 2022’s election is that there will be little ordinary policymaking in Washington, in states, and in local government, but rather Trump’s legions of loyalists will be a single political force across all levels of government. The checks and balances that have served us so well, so long, may be mothballed.
