Matthew 19:23, 24 (NIV): "Then Jesus said to his disciples, 'Truly I tell you, it is hard for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.'”
Proverbs 19:17 (NIV): "Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done."
It seems that many of our state’s Republican lawmakers and the governor are violating these biblical mandates concerning our low-income citizens.
In this case, the “rich” are the Missouri legislators and Gov. Mike Parson. Although the state has the money, our legislators and governor collectively have denied health care to over 275,000 low-income Missourians through the expansion of Medicaid.
Last August, Missourians overwhelmingly voted in favor of Amendment 2 adding Article IV Section 36(c) to our state constitution and mandating the expansion of Medicaid to include Missourians 19 to 64 years old who are at or below 133% of the poverty line. That would be an annual income of about $35,000 for a household of four.
The state would be responsible for 10% of the costs and the federal government would fund the remaining 90%.
According to Ballotpedia.org, “Amendment 2 required the Missouri Department of Social Services and the Missouri HealthNet Division to submit state Medicaid plan amendments by March 1, 2021, to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to implement Medicaid expansion.”
It did not happen.
The Medicaid expansion would have Missouri falling in line with the Affordable Care Act and help low-income individuals and families afford health insurance through the ACA. It would increase the spending ability of those living on the edge, help boost the economy and create more jobs in our fair state.
But our GOP legislators decided otherwise and refused to fund the amendment. Rep. Cody Smith, the Republican chair of the House Budget Committee, said on the House floor, “Medicaid expansion is wrong for Missouri. I think it's wrong for the state budget.”
His argument is that the federal government itself has no money, “only taxpayers' dollars,” and that the rate of deficit spending is unprecedented. He seems to have forgotten the Trump administration’s record deficit spending by cutting taxes for the wealthy and corporations without comparable cuts in the budget or finding replacement funds.
As the state House and Senate denied coverage, Parson still supported the will of the people. He said in March, “We did put the money in the (governor’s) budget for that. People did vote for it. Although I didn’t support (Medicaid expansion) at the time, but the reality of it is, the people of the state voted for it. I thought it was my obligation as governor to make sure we try to get it implemented.”
Then Parson caved.
On May 13, Parson made a complete 180 by withdrawing his support to expand Medicaid in the Show-Me State, refusing to fund the people’s mandate. In essence, without the state required funding, Section 36(c) becomes a toothless tiger.
Because the amendment will not take effect until July 1, we will not see the lawsuits demanding funding for the Medicaid expansion until then. I believe that the people will prevail and the expansion will be funded during a special session by court order.
With this refusal to abide by the will of the people, by the legislature muting the voices of the citizens of this state by limiting free speech and the right to assemble, by restricting voter’s rights, by limiting the right of the citizens to petition the government to redress issues, it is my opinion that our GOP legislators no longer deserve to represent the people of the great state of Missouri.
Medicaid expansion is not a political issue but one of humanity, that the United States and the state of Missouri recognize the needs to our low-income citizens by providing access to affordable health insurance for all.
***
Here is an update of my column of May 5 about the wonderful billboard at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Range Line Street. The message was simple and direct: Think For Yourself. Sometime on that day the sign was removed and another took its place. It is no longer there to provoke your inner search for the truth.
I still believe that it was an important message and praise the still unknown renters of the space for their courage and foresight. It provided the starting point to discover why we believe the way we believe.