Women in the Missouri House of Representatives must do what? Are we now to have the fashion police guarding the doors to the chamber?

Again, Missouri made national news and not for a good reason. The House Republicans want to take more choices away from women. It’s not just decisions concerning family planning and their health, but now it’s about covering one’s shoulders and arms on the Missouri House floor.

