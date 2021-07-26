According to a report in this newspaper, hospitals in Greene County (Mercy and CoxHealth in Springfield) can't take any more COVID-19 patients and are sending those mostly unvaccinated folks to hospitals in Boone, St. Louis and Jackson counties.
But, given the rise in COVID-19 cases in those counties, that may soon not be an option.
Greene County has now asked Gov. Parson to create — and fund — an ICU in Springfield. Parson has responded, after numerous journalists' questions, with “probably.” As of yet, even given the half-hearted response from Parson, nothing has been done, and it appears that nothing will be done.
The national media has noticed that southwest Missouri is pretty much swamped with what Dr. (Rochelle) Wallensky, director of the CDC, referred to it as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Recent news has it that Missouri, Texas and Florida account for 40% of new cases of COVID-19. A friend of mine in McDonald County put in more in terms that Missourians can understand: “I am surrounded by idiots.”
Anti-vaxxers, mostly on social networks, have made all sorts of undocumented claims. While most of these are just flat-out lies, apparently unvaccinated people prefer to listen to them rather than epidemiologists, doctors and other scientists.
For instance, the anti-vaxxers claim that:
- People who receive one of the COVID-19 vaccinations become magnetic.
- A microchip is inserted along with the vaccine that allows the government to determine your whereabouts.
- Vaccines make you sterile.
- Door-to-door offers are an attempt by "the gummint" to do all the above.
There are many other claims, but none are true. Let me be more blunt: these are all lies.
I had COVID-19, and I received the Moderna vaccination. I am not magnetic, no microchip has been inserted, there is absolutely no proof of sterility and the door-to-door effort is conducted by local entities — the federal government is not involved.
Various news reports have it that most of the lies are spun by 12 people. Number two on the list is a longtime friend of mine, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. He wrote the foreword for one of my books, but I have not had any contact with him for several years. But when it comes to many of his claims, he is completely and totally wrong.
Sorry, Bobby, but reality dictates the wrongness of your beliefs.
But when it comes to Missouri's position atop the COVID-19 new case heap, thanks must go to those who believe the lies spewed out by people opposed to vaccinations. Missouri is No. 1 and appears to remain in that position.
When will hospitals in Columbia, St. Louis and Kansas City find that they can't take any more COVID-19 patients? The future would seem to indicate that it is soon.