The state legislative session wrapped up recently and in summary it seems fitting to hum a line from the old Clint Eastwood spaghetti western “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.” You know the tune: [whistle-whistle-whistle wah-waah-WAAH].
Anyway, you’ve probably read plenty of critiques of what’s now headed to the governor’s desk, so let’s instead start optimistically here with the good.
A couple really good tax fixes passed — with bipartisan support: restoring the gas tax and filling the internet sales tax loophole, known as “the Wayfair tax.”
Missouri’s motor fuel tax is a good way to fund the roads, but it was eroded by inflation and our state highways sure show it. It now gets restored by a tax of 2 1/2 cents a gallon over each of the next five years. It’s a good start, so now let’s toll the interstates, at least charging big semi-trucks something for how they disproportionately beat up the pavement.
Sales tax is one of Missouri’s significant general revenue sources but online purchases were exempt. Twenty years ago it wasn’t seen to be worth messing with but over time it’s become a loophole big enough to drive an Amazon delivery truck through. To have a sales tax regime it should be broad-based, so this also passed with broad support.
Another issue with wide support was a law enforcement reform package, including a general ban on police chokeholds. Like a good criminal justice reform bill passed a few years ago, sometimes the partisan talking points can converge.
Also in the “good” category, but with one-sided support, was a new Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program where donors get a tax credit for funding private school scholarships. School choice advocates had unsuccessfully worked on various types of proposals like this for years, but it took recent widespread frustrations with public school closures during the pandemic, and online programs, to get one finally over the hump.
Now, this is by no means a charter school mandate, let alone a full-fledged voucher program, but it’s a meaningful step in the right direction.
Also, finally passed was the Second Amendment Preservation Act, designed to hold off aggressive federal firearm restrictions. While city folks and university types might find this measure radical and maybe scary, it sure revs up a lot of out-state Missourians leery of a new wave of federal gun grabbers on the horizon.
Doing yeoman’s work the last eight years to bring this to fruition was the gentlemanly grass-roots activist Ron Calzone.
Well, now for the bad.
Don’t fall out of your chair, but refusing to pass Medicare expansion makes the “bad” list here, too.
The excuse that the amendment lacks a specified funding source sounds bogus. Ironically, before last summer’s vote on the matter, opponents, including yours truly, pointed out Missouri’s portion to pony up would necessarily come at the expenses of other programs such as education and prisons.
Whether every voter comprehended all its nuisances or not, it’s now in our state Constitution. Whether one likes the persistent slouch toward socialized medicine or not, you’ve got to make this piece approved by voters work somehow.
So the legislature should have wedged in Medicaid expansion funding, spreading whatever budget pain to other programs as necessary. And a court might soon force this, anyway.
And now the “ugly.”
A state representative from the Kansas City area has been accused of sexual assault, including preying upon children. Strangely, since that came out, he got re-elected for another term.
Once his own wife and kids accused him publicly, he tried to resign his seat in the Capitol. But, his colleagues refused the resignation letter, so as to proceed with an investigation and ended up formally expelling him from the chamber.
Such is the often unwholesome course of human events, but at least the process eventually worked.
In the “encore” category, there are now calls for special sessions on follow-up topics such as revisiting Medicaid expansion, election reform or Kansas City defunding its police department.
It’s generally good that our state legislature is in session less than five months of the year, so a special session ought to be for legitimately urgent items. That might end up being the case to keep Missouri’s new redistricting process rolling in preparation for 2022 elections, already delayed by tardy census figures.
Whether this is good, bad or turns ugly remains to be seen.
