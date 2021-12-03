Missouri General Assembly’s Joint Education Committee held a hearing this week focusing on how, and what, history is taught in our schools.
It’s likely the political debate about race issues, especially local school districts and what some believe is critical race theory, will continue into the 2022 legislative session.
Like many legislative issues, not all legislators, special interest lobbyists and witnesses who testify before legislative committees are speaking the same language. This is especially true for critical race theory and the history “everybody knows” but few remember.
I propose that the full Joint Education Committee hold a members-only retreat where they discuss Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade’s "The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and their battle to save America's soul."
My prediction: legislators will be shocked at how much history they have forgotten and, if truth be told, they will find much agreement among themselves.
Other citizens group could follow the same format. Rather than staying in our comfortable mindsets, we should read a new book and discuss with someone other than a like-minded friend. There are loads of books on race out there, but Kilmeade’s is a good start.
Kilmeade tells a persuasive story of how Lincoln and Douglass’s thinking about slavery, the Civil War and the Constitution evolved over time and how they eventually became friends. Kilmeade does an artful job of tracing parallels in Lincoln's and Douglass’s early development, including their love of reading and appreciation for learning from history’s grand thinkers. Neither man had a formal education nor could their impact on American history have been correctly predicted.
Douglass, an escaped slave, somehow developed an appreciation for preserving the Constitution while Lincoln, who was far from slavery in his youth, grew to see the urgency of protecting human freedom for all.
Kilmeade reviews the standard account of the Missouri Compromise of 1820 that prohibited slavery in new territories north of the 36° 30' latitude line and how the Nebraska Kansas Act of 1854 rekindled sectional politics and fueled the tensions leading to the Civil War. When Lincoln was elected president, the fear that he would act quickly to end slavery caused Southern states to secede from the Union, while abolitionists wanted Lincoln to move more quickly. Lincoln faced a dilemma of how to change the country while preserving the Constitution.
Lincoln initially accepted our founders’ belief, and hope, that slavery would become economically obsolete in the South so that the issue would just go away. Well, like a toothache, the infection caused by the failure of the constitutional designers only grew.
I imagine many Missouri legislators, and Americans in general, are unaware of Douglass’s strong patriotism. Douglass broke with his primary supporter, William Lloyd Garrison, who burned a copy of the Constitution at a Fourth of July event, arguing that “the only remedy to slavery was a dissolution of the union.” Despite Douglass’s famous 1852 Fourth of July Speech titled “What to the American slave is your Fourth of July?” he would not hear of some abolitionists’ suggestions that slave be “re-colonized” elsewhere. Kilmeade reviews how Douglass came to believe that the U.S. Constitution itself should be the vehicle for ending slavery.
Douglass argued that the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, requiring all citizens to turn in runaway slaves in non-slave states, increased the role of the federal government, and that such an increase could be turned around to justify the federal government's, and Lincoln’s, eventual actions to end slavery.
Missouri legislators, and all citizens, should watch Kilmeade's companion documentary that aired on Fox. Perhaps the most memorable segment of the Fox documentary is Kilmeade’s interview with South Carolina’s Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
Both senators, South Carolina natives, recounted their Southern education as narrow and incomplete by today’s standards and urged all Americans to learn a more complete history. Graham discounted “the Lost Cause” view of the Civil War saying, “without slavery there would have been no war.” Graham states, “The truth is: It was about slavery. I’m glad we lost.”
Scott sees a historically beneficial tension between Lincoln and Douglass, saying that the biggest lesson Lincoln can teach us is that “progress takes patience.” Douglass probably disagreed.
In a scene that is unimaginable today, Douglass was chosen to speak at the dedication of the Freedman’s Memorial — a 9-foot statute of Lincoln with a freed slave kneeling at his feet that some see as a slave rising up, and others see a man paying homage. Douglass honored Lincoln despite disliking the ambiguous portrayal of the freed slave, explaining that Lincoln was not “either our man, or our model” but “in his interests, his association, in his habits of thought, and in his prejudices, he was a white man.” Ouch.
No one would claim that Kilmeade is part of a critical race theory conspiracy, yet his presentation of American history will be disturbing to many Americans. That’s how history is.
For me, the standard America should strive for is not perfection, but progress toward preserving and promoting “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." Everybody’s life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Not much policymaking progress will be accomplished if Missouri legislators focus on critical race theory because it is a loosely, often undefined, polarizing term. By discussing a common book and documentary, legislators will discover where they agree and disagree rather than scoring cheap political points for passively repeating stuff they read in talking points memos from one of their political supporters.