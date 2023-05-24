Everybody’s got an opinion on our state legislators and their latest session: They suck. They’re awesome. They’re extremist haters. They didn’t do enough. Pick your preferred reality.

One fact: They sure spent a lot of money. From the get go, Gov. Parson’s State of the State address had both sides of the aisle cheering, as politicians of various stripes like touting all the awesome stuff they are buying for us.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.