Everybody’s got an opinion on our state legislators and their latest session: They suck. They’re awesome. They’re extremist haters. They didn’t do enough. Pick your preferred reality.
One fact: They sure spent a lot of money. From the get go, Gov. Parson’s State of the State address had both sides of the aisle cheering, as politicians of various stripes like touting all the awesome stuff they are buying for us.
Our state’s post-COVID economy came roaring back, and then unprecedented federal largess hit full steam, overflowing the treasury. But constituents like getting stuff, and most don’t care where it all came from, or wil later consider how such grandiose appropriations actually hit the target.
One good thing is that some of the funds from the state are going to basic infrastructure to fix Interstate 70. Built in the 1960s, the base pavement is long overdue for being dug up and replaced.
Columbians use I-70 as a cross-town expressway. Most Missourians live pretty close to it. And, by the way, it’s also a primary transcontinental transportation artery for North America at large.
After skipping out on fuel taxes for decades, a state senator now running for governor, had proposed a moonshot trial balloon that would turn I-70 into four lanes each direction across the entire state. That might be justifiable through St. Charles and Independence, but a river of pavement eight lanes wide through Montgomery County or west of Boonville would be a ludicrous waste of overcapacity.
The legislators wisely settled on three lanes each direction all the way between Kansas City and St. Louis. Nonetheless, don’t hold your breath, as the estimated completion time runs through the end of this decade.
Oh, gosh, then there’s the social/sexual/school policy triad with culture warfare breaking out like never before.
The cycle of gender-affirming care proposals, and reactions to it, is a perfect example of where logical moderates have left the building, as well as in the public discussion at large.
Proponents fear Missouri children are being seduced by sexual advocates into undergoing genital mutilation. Not exactly …
Opponents express feelings that these new laws might negate their right to exist. No, it probably wouldn’t be all that, either.
These are controversial topics on which there is diverging consensus in an evolving culture.
There is, or should be, a difference made between allowing someone to do something that doesn’t harm anybody else, and them being legally prohibited from doing so. We need to be darn careful about blanket abolitions.
There is a difference between what legal adults choose to do and procedures involving children. For comparison, minors can’t get tattoos in many states; we’re are pretty permanent, but only, well, skin deep.
With anybody under age 18, parental consent is always a big deal. It used to be the school nurse would have to call a student’s parent for permission to give them a Tylenol. Now strong hormones or referrals to sex change clinics is presented as a life-saving necessity that only "hater meanies" would question.
But not all concerned about this trend are necessarily motivated by so-called hate. There is a wide difference between hate and dislike, disgust or even incomprehension.
No matter who you are, it is worth noting the trend of increasing percentages of children engaging is so-called gender-affirming care. These relatively newer medial technologies have become more prominent. It’s a thing, like it or not.
At least requiring child “care” services of concern to register with the government is reasonable.
Like the whistleblower at the St. Louis transgender clinic warned, a medical screening and basic psychiatric evaluation is prudent before engaging in significant, semi-permanent medical treatments for those under 18.
How about we develop standard medical disclosures to prospective patients to facilitate patient understanding and a safe harbor for medical providers' due diligence?
With any new interactions in society — whether online gambling, an AirBnB down the street, surrogate birthing mothers for hire, or self-driving cars — it takes level-headed leaders to work out basic rules.
If our leaders were talking sense, basic regulations would balance personal liberty with behaviors that carry risk. They would avoid name calling and "Chicken Little" hyperbole. Have political moderates now gone from an engaged species to fully extinct?
