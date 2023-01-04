Missouri’s state legislature kicks off again this week, and it’s already seething with virtue signaling.
Whether it’s the eternal issue of tax cuts, abortion restrictions or quixotic gun restriction proposals, many bills will go nowhere and/or should go nowhere.
I chatted with a local conservative voter who has had enough of tax cuts, considering the condition of our highways and lack of law enforcement resources to address all these fentanyl deaths. Nonetheless, next up this year is ridding Missourians of personal property taxes.
With taxes on income or sales, you pay them once and you’re done. With property taxes though, it’s like you don’t ever fully own your car, trailer or alpaca (yes, livestock are included), but owe a perennial duty to local governments. But, with so many municipal interests who receive those monies, proponents will have a steep uphill climb.
We need to keep the gas tax. After decades of not being adjusted for inflation, legislators finally adjusted the motor fuel tax slightly. Regardless of one’s political ideology, this should be considered more of a user fee than general taxation.
MoDOT has a lot of catching up to do, so needs to show some progress pronto, like getting the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport open, and some progress on the I-70/U.S. 63 interchange.
Still, there is no money to get to the rural, lettered highways, so with ARPA money coming out of every government entity’s ears, now is as good a time as any to start delegating those funds back to county road districts.
Since last summer, abortion is effectively illegal in Missouri. But it still persists with creative regulatory workarounds via tele-health sessions, as well as mail-order abortion services and pharmaceuticals, not to mention ads from Illinois clinics where pregnant Missourians can still make a run for the border.
How to catch up with innovations around restrictions and cut off those Webex electrons or postal carrier contraband at the pass is a tall order. As is honing in on who might be giving a ride to whom, and for what illicit (however voluntary) purpose across state lines.
By the way, this will be fought eternally, as abortion restrictions, particularly those before a fetal heartbeat, are frankly an unsustainable political situation. Legislators need to articulate other options for a pregnant 15-year-old, particularly who was raped, especially by a close relative.
The transgender athlete topic follows national narratives in our society, the evolution of which is accelerating. A transgender swimmer a couple years ago, who blew away previous women’s category speed records, ignited this topic into the culture war. It’s over-blown and under-appreciated at the same time.
According to an informative Missourian report recently, it turns out there is already a basic rule requiring a transitioning athlete to have been on hormone therapy for a year.
MSHSAA reports there were only five transgender athletes in our state last school year.
This is hardly a tsunami, but what is happening in big cities and the coasts does tend to trickle out here to the Midwest, so it’s a thing. Enhancing these rules in state statute is not (necessarily) about hate or insensitivity.
The most famous transgender person on Earth, Kaitlin Jenner, says it would unfair to compete in women’s athletics because as a biological man, she still has greater muscle mass, skeletal build, wingspan and cardiovascular advantage over a biological woman. UFC expert Joe Rogan describes watching trans women annihilate biological women, even fracturing bones from their unevenly powerful blows.
What do we tell a 15-year-old girl on the swimming or basketball team about the manner of individual she might be competing with? What of fairness and safety for her?
Ideally, the discussion on this hot topic can remain civil and focus on pragmatic concerns. Well, maybe that’s too optimistic.
Ridiculous amounts of federal largess are sweeping over state capitols, ours included. Pandemic closures are over, but the emergency “help” from Washington will take years to flow through after the fact.
In this bizarro era, it seems very moderate to take a page out of FDR’s socialistic New Deal playbook: to build roads, improve our nature areas and put people to work constructing useful projects. At least those programs left us with long-term benefits like the Armory and national park campgrounds.
But politicians like handing out free money, and we pay them back with reelection votes and name bridges after them. Good leaders should work for the greater, long-term general interest.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.
