I guess I just do not get it. Regardless of our differences in race, gender, complexion, class, and politics I believe that most of the humans that I share this society with are basically good people.
I think most white people want to be good people but have allowed their access to privilege and power to get in the way of their common sense. Most Black Americans aspire to a life of liberty and happiness, but too many of us sabotage our own success by either taking on the characteristics of the oppressor, or, in the words of professor John McWhorter, become comfortable with being the victim instead of the victor.
