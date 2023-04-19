Once again, Missouri made national news, and not for a good thing. We have a legislator who wants to allow 12-year-olds, with the parents’ permission, to marry an adult, but denies gender affirming medical and mental care for a LGBTQ+ child.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Kansas City Star, and the Springfield News-Leader have all reported it. Nationally, from the Business Insider to Yahoo News, the story of Missouri state Sen. Mike Moon is making headlines and the video has gone viral.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

