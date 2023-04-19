Once again, Missouri made national news, and not for a good thing. We have a legislator who wants to allow 12-year-olds, with the parents’ permission, to marry an adult, but denies gender affirming medical and mental care for a LGBTQ+ child.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Kansas City Star, and the Springfield News-Leader have all reported it. Nationally, from the Business Insider to Yahoo News, the story of Missouri state Sen. Mike Moon is making headlines and the video has gone viral.
Sen. Moon, a Republican representing District 29 in the Springfield area, has been in the news a lot since his first election in 2013 as a state representative. He is not known for being the brightest penny in the batch, from breaking Senate dress code rules by wearing overalls in chambers to his anti-LGBTQ+ proposed legislation.
In addition to raising cattle, Moon is a deacon, a Sunday school teacher and a member of the mission committee in his Baptist church.
Moon introduced the “Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act,” or SAFE Act, which would deny transgender youth from being “prescribe(d) or administer(ed) cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs … for a gender transition, unless such minor was receiving such treatment prior to August 28, 2023.” And that “no health care provider shall perform gender transition surgeries on any minor.”
And the penalties for transgression of the proposed law could be quite harsh.
“A violation of these provisions shall be considered unprofessional conduct and shall result in the revocation of the health care provider’s professional license. Additionally, the prescription or administration of cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs to a minor for a gender transition shall be grounds for a cause of action against the health care provider. …”
Even if the parents of the transgender child agree that such medical care is acceptable and proper for their child, the family and child cannot do anything until after the kid turns 18. By then the psychological and physical damage may be so great that it may not be reversed.
But Moon is also inconsistent in his idea of parental rights. Democratic state Rep. Peter Meredith, D-St. Louis, confronted Moon during a Senate hearing. In a now viral video of the Senate hearing on SB 49, Meredith states, “You voted ‘no’ on making it illegal for kids to be married to adults at the age of 12 if their parents consented to it. You said actually that should be the law because it’s the parents’ right and the kid’s right to decide what’s best for them. To be raped by an adult.”
Moon justified that vote by responding to Meredith with his own logic for child marriage legislation. “Do you know any kids who have been married at age 12? I do. And guess what? They’re still married.”
Now there is no report as to why Moon introduced the SAFE Act or why he is so adamant to taking away the parents’ and child’s right to make a highly personal decision in one situation but not the other.
The heart of the SAFE Act may be the Abrahamic religions beliefs that God created only two sexes and that men wearing women’s clothing is an “abomination.” However, many non-Abrahamic religions believe otherwise.
For example, there are “ceremonial, religious, and social roles for homosexual, bisexual and gender-nonconforming individuals in many… Native American and First Nations communities, these roles still exist.”
A 2022 Pew Research poll found that the number people who are part of the LGBTQ+ and transgender communities represent as many as 7.1% of the U.S. population, As the acceptance of non-cisgender members of our communities continue to grow, those who identify as LGBTQ+ may continue to rise.
In addition, there is a condition now known as intersex, describing the condition of a hermaphrodite, in which a child is born with both male and female genitals, testes and ovaries. According to Planned Parenthood, an intersex child is forced to be assigned a binary sex by the doctor on one’s birth certificate.
This should not be a political issue, but a social and religious decision to be made by the child and parents of children who identify as transgender, nonbinary, or LGBTQ+.
If Moon believes that a child of the tender age of 12 could be married to an adult with the parents’ permission, then the same latitude needs to be made concerning the health and welfare of the child’s sexual identity.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri state director of American Atheists and a bi-monthly columnist for the Columbia Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.