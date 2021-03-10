I have a major problem with our state legislators wasting their time arguing if we should celebrate the life and times of Rush Limbaugh.
Yes, I do live on a liberal island surrounded by a sea of conservatives. I was brought up by my politically progressive mother. The first political campaign I worked on was for Jimmy Carter. My mom would have disagreed; she campaigned for Adlai Stevenson with me in a baby pram.
Limbaugh, who died Feb. 17, was politically conservative, but his brand of politics also included hate speech, including racist, misogynistic and anti-Semitic language.
House Bill 1200 was introduced by Rep. Hardy Billington, R-Poplar Bluff, to commemorate Rush Limbaugh on Jan. 12 each year. The language is really quite simple:
“January 12th each year is hereby designated as ‘Rush Limbaugh Day’ in Missouri. Citizens of this state are encouraged to celebrate the day by participating in appropriate events and activities to remember the life of the famous Missourian and groundbreaking radio host.”
I can see it now — people with placards with Rush’s more famous sayings on each. Like:
“If there is any race of people who should not have guilt about slavery, it’s Caucasians.”
“Feminism is just a way for ugly women to get into the mainstream of America.”
“Have you ever noticed how all composite pictures of wanted criminals look like Jesse Jackson?”
“You know who deserves a posthumous Medal of Honor? James Earl Ray (the confessed assassin of Martin Luther King). We miss you, James. Godspeed.”
And the list goes on.
To add insult to misery, state Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, wants to rename a portion of Interstate 55 within the city of Cape Girardeau as the “Rush Limbaugh Memorial Highway.”
The argument for not putting Rush Limbaugh on the calendar or naming a highway after him parallels the reason we should not celebrate the Confederacy: We should not pay tribute to people who live on hate, propaganda and are sworn enemies of the United States.
Limbaugh helped sow the seeds of former President Trump’s lies and misinformation. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — not because he did something outstanding or heroic, but because of his ardent support for Donald J. Trump and the extreme conservative movement.
We have more pressing matters at hand, like finding the funding for improvements to our infrastructure. There are fair housing laws to be considered (Senate Bill 85 and Senate Bill 368); enacting laws relating to Medicaid managed care (House Bill 1237); fighting against the “guns everywhere” bills — some 32 bills in total, the most devastating being House Bill 86.
Limbaugh perpetuated nothing more than animosity and lies concerning the Democratic wing of our Democratic political system. He was most acidic when it came to the liberal and progressive wings of the Democratic Party and when it concerned Hillary Clinton and Benghazi.
More importantly, he did nothing for the state of Missouri. OK, he wanted to make a bid for partial ownership of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2009, but the group that planned the purchase dropped him. Of course, Limbaugh blamed prominent liberals and African American leaders for his ouster.
You must agree, however, that Limbaugh was successful in his right-wing endeavors. He did win the Marconi Radio Award for Syndicated Radio Personality of the Year by the National Association of Broadcasters in 1992, 1995, 2000, 2005 and 2014. He was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1993 and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1998.
He was also responsible for the growth of conservative radio and the success of many Fox News personalities.
We know that Limbaugh did not represent today’s social and generational norms. He did not represent yesterday’s norms.
MSNBC political correspondent Mehdi Hasan wrote about Limbaugh, “It still amazes me that a U.S. conservative movement that claims to be about Christian values, moral values, family values, character, has deified the likes of Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh.”
I had a conversation with friends during a Zoom meeting, talking about those things you are not supposed to talk about — religion and politics. One of the participants reminded me that there is a bust of Limbaugh in the Missouri Capitol building. I remember reading that it is the only bust that has a security camera pointed at it to prevent vandalism.
My friend suggested we start a campaign to remove the Limbaugh bust from the hall of famous Missourians. I agree.
In short, we should not be honoring a man of hatred, racist and sexist beliefs, even if he was a famous radio personality from the Bootheel of Missouri.