Last week our state government agreed on how to spend an extra $4.5 billion, beating a deadline to pass along federal “emergency” funds.
An important subject came up about state employees, whose pay is among the lowest in the nation, as well as a new starting minimum wage for teachers.
The Missourian reported that of this new spending package, $7.8 million — that is, nearly 0.2% of it — went to state workers. Out of the recent debate about a new baseline wage with one or two tiers, one legislator exclaimed even department heads “have no idea” what their subordinates should get paid, either, which is doubtful.
The problem is these have not been market-based pay rates, but asking politicians to determine the rate of raises is little improvement.
If pay is too low, they lose staff. The city of Columbia felt this acutely with utility line workers who were jumping ship for better gigs with Boone Electric Cooperative or Kansas City Power and Light.
Too generous a raise and it can overwhelm your whole state budget, like what happened in Illinois or California.
Bigger picture: different jobs, and employers have different compensation systems, benefits packages, workplace conditions and job security.
Public sector jobs in general might have lower cash wages, but are often offset with significant retirement benefits, such as a solid pension plan. Infrequently mentioned is high job security; layoffs are quite rare, especially compared to what happens in corporate America.
The culture and pace of work might suit some people more than others. It is assumed that government workers are paid hourly or salaried. Private sector workers might be paid likewise, but also pay could be based on units produced, a sales commission or combination thereof.
Business owners/operators might even forgo a regular paycheck or take reduced regular pay, instead living off variable business profits. I know a fellow who made partner in his firm, which was great, but then had to adjust his household budget because it meant going from a regular, steady paycheck to receiving quarterly business profits that fluctuate.
For many people, including public sector employees, an irregular and infrequent paycheck, regardless of the possible upside, would be a horrifying prospect.
The related public school teacher pay debate was sure interesting, as well. Talk of a new statewide minimum wage for teachers sounds nice to most people, but then some dilemmas arose. The simple question of what teachers should be paid seems to assume everything else being equal.
The cost of living varies throughout our state. And then there’s the idea that boosting the minimum starting salary statewide could be considered unfair by subsidizing low-tax communities. A case in point, Columbia Public Schools chimed in that it already pays above the new minimum, so nobody here would be helped.
From a societal perspective, children are our future, and instilling values and skills is inarguably vital. The primary driver of a child’s upbringing is their parents, and maybe second are their classroom schoolteachers.
In pursuing excellence, teachers should be a highly compensated career — maybe we should double their pay. But to do so should come with proportionally high expectations. And no way would that mean paying all teachers the highest rates.
A deeper topic to consider is whether the academic performance of students and parent satisfaction would need to be among numerous necessary metrics, which are dismally lacking today.
Higher education is somewhat different. First, the college professor labor market is more mobile, talent is actively recruited by institutional leadership and the pay scale is more dimensioned than the static public K-12 compensation systems.
Adjusting to long-term stagnation in state subsidies a few years ago, Mizzou pursued economizing measures such as tapping adjunct professors, phasing out the pension plan for newer employees and researchers being more responsible for finding their own funding sources.
The latter — to essentially become a grant writer or salesperson engaged in private-sector feeling business development engagements; not to mention intellectual property disputes about who owns what portion of the marketable fruit of such research findings — is not particularly up every college staffers’ alley.
State workers should be paid more, but first we need to right-size our state government to essential services. Anything else should have a controlled delegation to municipalities, charitable non-governmental organizations, private businesses or we individuals.
Those focused core functions should be funded properly and operated with excellence from top to bottom. High performance employees should be compensated as such, good employees should be taken care of and appreciated, but the lackluster ones who just want to punch a clock should be helped to find something elsewhere.
With the right incentives, the mediocre cliche “good enough for government work” should be rendered obsolete in the “Show Me State.”
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.