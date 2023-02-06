In this neck of the woods, it may be correctly assumed that “the big tree”— as the magnificent, 350- to 400-year-old bur oak growing in a field near McBaine is commonly known — is the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) State Champion Quercus macrocarpa. Located on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, the stately sentinel was arguably historic even before those prominent early explorers passed within sight of it.
At one time, Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG) claimed six of MDC’s tree champions, but records are not static. Things change — and grow. Interim program manager, MDC Kansas City Urban Forester Chuck Conner, said the program has revamped its criteria. Only native trees are now considered, and shrubs, like MUBG’s buttonbush champ, no longer qualify.
Compared to the big tree, MUBG’s remaining listed champ, a native blackhaw, Viburnum prunifolium, is diminutive with its circumference of 37 inches, height of 21 feet and 22-foot crown spread. But the stature comparison ends there. Blackhaw is beauty-big in native settings and in home landscapes.
In spring, this modest-sized tree blooms profusely with rounded, flat-topped white cymes, or flower clusters. Its oval leaves are dark, glossy green and fine-toothed. Ensuing fruits — blue-black dangling clusters of berries — are a gorgeous foil to the tree’s firey fall foliage.
While not as high on the wildlife and pollinator value list as some other native species, blackhaw’s blooms and foliage are attractive to several lepidoptera species whose larvae provide meals for native birds to feed their nestlings. Green Marvel, Hummingbird Clearwing and Pink Prominent moths, as well as dainty little Spring Azure butterflies, are fond of blackhaw’s bloom and foliage buffet. And many small mammals and birds, including cardinals and bluebirds, enjoy the tree’s fruits. When fully ripe, the berries are sweet eating for human animals and have historically been used to make preserves.
Blackhaw grows in full sun to partial shade. Fruiting is enhanced when trees are planted in a grouping but is somewhat diminished with increased shade. Backhaw also commonly occurs as a multi-branched shrub. As a single-trunk tree, it may reach a maximum height of 30 feet, whereas in shrub form, it grows 12 to 15 feet and makes a heckuva hedge. Whether grown as a tree or a shrub, blackhaw is adaptable to a wide range of soil types, is amenable to urban settings and, once established, is drought tolerant.
Mizzou’s Missouri Champion blackhaw is located along College Avenue, just south of Rollins Street, on the west side of College Avenue Hall.
Think you might have a champion?
Many of Missouri’s champion trees are on private property. If you suspect you might be the proud owner of an arboreal champ, first go to the MDC Champion Tree website — mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/champion-trees — to make sure your tree is an eligible species.
Titleholders are determined by a point value formula that requires measurements of trunk circumference, tree height and crown spread with the following measurements. You may refer to graphics on the website to clarify any of the following procedures.
Circumference: Evenly and tightly wrap your measuring tape around the trunk 4.5 feet above the ground for this measurement.
Crown spread: Measure both the narrowest and widest areas of the crown spread by driving four stakes in the ground at the outer edges of each — in lines that would pass through the center of the trunk. Use a measuring tape to get the numbers, add them together and divide the sum by two for this measurement.
Height: Plant a stake exactly vertical to the tree against its trunk with 5 feet showing above the ground.
Notch a yard stick at each inch and walk backward from the tree holding the yard stick out until the 5-foot stake can be measured by the yard stick’s bottom inch.
Note the number of additional inches indicated by the topmost branch of the tree. Every inch is equal to 5 feet, so multiply that number by five for your tree’s height. Do this from more than one vantage point and use the average of your measurements.
The formula to determine your tree’s “point” total for champion consideration is circumference in inches plus height in feet plus (crown in feet divided by 4).
Check the current species champ on the MDC website and if you think yours is bigger and better, you can print out the nomination form located there and email or mail it along with photos to the address indicated.
No fame or fortune is associated with Missouri State Champion tree designation. But bragging rights can be darn satisfying.
