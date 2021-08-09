Missouri’s Bicentennial is an appropriate time to refresh ourselves about our state’s constitution available at the Secretary of State's website. We focus so much on our national Constitution that it is easy to overlook the 50 state constitutions as important political documents.
Our state constitution has about 42,600 words compared to the U.S. Constitution’s 7,300 words. It is more philosophic than the national constitution with several significant differences to make it more democratic.
The current state constitution, adopted by popular vote in March 1945, is Missouri’s fourth. The first was adopted in 1820 and went into effect when Missouri was admitted to the union as the 24th state on Aug. 10, 1821.
Our state constitution clearly puts the people in charge. Article 1, Section 1 reads: “All political power is vested in and derived from the people; that all government of right originates from the people, is founded upon their will only and is instituted solely for the good of the whole.”
Unlike our national Constitution, which does not provide for referenda, nor for feasible amendment, the Missouri Constitution has been amended 119 times, most recently with two amendments in 2020. Citizens have the power to propose and enact or reject laws and amendments to the constitution by the initiative. Citizens also have the power to approve or reject by referendum any act of the General Assembly.
In recent years, Missouri’s General Assembly has been laggards, if not obstructionist, in carrying out voter approved policy changes. The legislature failed to adopt Medicaid expansion and redistricting and campaign contributions provisions adopted in recent elections.
Article XII, Section 3 specifies that every 20 years citizens be asked “Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the constitution?” This was last done November 2002 and was rejected 2-1. Missouri voters will get another chance to revise it in 2022 but, if history is a guide, it is unlikely we will decide to revise it.
Missouri’s major contribution to governing and constitutional development, often called “The Missouri Plan,” aims to reduce special interest and partisan politics in the selection of judges. Article III, section 25, establishes a Nonpartisan Judicial Commission composed of citizens, lawyers and a Supreme Court justice to nominate a list of names to the governor to fill judicial vacancies on the Supreme Court, the appeals court, and circuit courts in large counties. The governor has 60 days to select one of the names or the Nonpartisan Judicial Commission makes the nomination itself.
National politics would be less polarized if the U.S. Constitution followed the Missouri Plan and Supreme Court nominees had been selected by a nonpartisan commission rather than the U.S. Senate confirming the president’s nominee.
Perhaps Missouri’s major responsibility is found in Missouri’s Article IX pertaining to education, declaring “A general diffusion of knowledge and intelligence being essential to the preservation of the rights and liberties of the people, the general assembly shall establish and maintain free public schools.” It goes on to require that 25% of state revenue be expended on public education and establishing public libraries and the University of Missouri. This constitutional provision is further prioritized in the inscription around the upper rotunda in Missouri’s Capitol taken from President George Washington’s Farewell Address: “In proportion as the structure of government gives force to public opinion it is essential that public opinion should be enlightened.”
Missouri’s Constitution provides for citizen influence and control but it does not guarantee that the public opinion be followed or that elected officials will be held accountable. Democracy requires active citizens.