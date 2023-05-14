Helen Beatrice Kelly passed away on April 19. She was 99 years old. She was known as “Mom Bea” to dozens of kids back in the 1950s to 1980s; some who knew her called her Mother Kelly, but like hundreds of other Columbians I knew her as Mrs. Kelly. Because of a blend of opportunities and good luck she became my living window into Columbia’s racial history.
I first learned of Mrs. Kelly from Bill Clark’s 2014 Columbia Daily Tribune column “A Grand Dame Celebrates A Grand Birthday” on the occasion of her 90th birthday. Clark recently turned 90 years, still writes, and may have written more about Columbia racial history than anybody. In 2014 I had not met her personally, but I knew of Mrs. Kelly's second son, Rodney, because of his Missouri basketball broadcasting. I also knew about Miles Manor, where the Kellys moved in the 1960s. Mrs. Kelly had spent her youth on Lynn Avenue, and her early married life at the corner of Worley Street and Noble Court.
Mrs. Kelly graduated from the segregated Douglass High School in 1941 and married her classmate John Kelly the following year. He was the first Black sergeant for the Columbia Police Department and served 31 years. The young couple worked in racially-defined jobs in their early years, with Mrs. Kelly working as a domestic and her husband as a janitor and cook at MU. She eventually worked at Nora Stewart Early Learning Center for 30 years and mothered decades of neighborhood kids at her home. She was a Cub Scout den mother, a sports mother and a lifelong, active member of St. Paul AME Church on Fifth Street, where one of her accomplishments was leading the Ebony Magazine subscription drive that resulted in the purchase of the church organ.
I had the good fortune to meet her elder son, John, and his wife, Jacqueline, in 2017 and we found that we had many common interests, including thoughtful conversations about race and social justice, community improvement activities and baseball, including the Negro Leagues. Rather quickly and easily I learned that John’s mother, Mrs. Kelly, was a key figure in many Columbians' lives and history.
Somehow Bill Clark and I got invited by John to Mrs. Kelly’s home one afternoon to talk about civil rights in Columbia with her, John, and Rod, who passed away a year later. What an education I received. We spent several hours talking about the desegregation of Columbia schools and housing over her lifetime, focusing on what was lost and what was gained with racial integration. I learned that John was born at home on Lynn Street because Black people didn’t receive maternal care at the local hospitals back then.
I heard more about Columbia’s expansion of Third Street into Providence Road, Cemetery Hill and Sharp End in that afternoon than I had in my 30-some years of living here. My education was about to go up a few notches. I was seated on a couch in the middle of the living room with Mrs. Kelly sitting in her wheelchair right behind me. We were talking about urban development where the main post office is now located. Mrs. Kelly tapped me on the shoulder, pointing and saying, “Reach in the coffee table drawer and get me one of the brochures.” I did as I was asked and retrieved several brochures and handed them to her. She selected one titled “1962 Progress Report Land Clearance Development Authority” and with some dissatisfaction in her voice she recalled the families who lost their homes and never did receive adequate compensation in the so-called urban redevelopment. Mrs. Kelly recalled several neighbors whose property was taken struggling to deal with the eminent domain process they hardly understood.
Another time, Mrs. Kelly showed me a photograph of her grandmother, Mary Rogers, who was born June 14, 1848, a slave. A slave. She was auctioned on the Boone County Courthouse steps at the age of 8 for $850 and freed by Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. I’ve read a lot of books and visited major American museums, but I never was in the home of a person who remembers her grandmother was a slave.
At her funeral, several men who knew her all their lives spoke about the lifelong impact Mrs. Kelly had on them. James Nunnelly recalled that one of her teaching slogans was “Be prepared to be unprepared,” meaning you might find yourself in a situation that you didn’t quite expect but which you had to react to. Nunnelly recalled that he was in such a situation at Harvard University when he was asked to give a speech. Unprepared for the occasion, he chose to talk about "Mom Bea," as he called her, and her manner of soft talking so you saw her wisdom and complied with her suggestion.
The Rev. James Gray paid her tribute by recalling that a few years ago the Black and White Ball selected tending to Mrs. Kelly’s yard as a service project by the 1980 Rock Bridge graduates whom she had influenced years before.
Mrs. Kelly’s life illustrates a long arch of racial history in Columbia that could easily go unnoticed and under-appreciated because our focus on “big names” and “big events” drowns out the countless efforts by thousands of so-called ordinary people who live good lives doing ordinary things.
About three years ago, I was invited for Thanksgiving dinner by John and Jacqueline. That day Mrs. Kelly sat at the head of the table as the matriarch, talking with the guests in an engaging way. I watched her and listened and noticed her white hair, her kind face and soft manner, and thought to myself, “Hm, she is just like my mother.”
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.