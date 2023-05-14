Helen Beatrice Kelly passed away on April 19. She was 99 years old. She was known as “Mom Bea” to dozens of kids back in the 1950s to 1980s; some who knew her called her Mother Kelly, but like hundreds of other Columbians I knew her as Mrs. Kelly. Because of a blend of opportunities and good luck she became my living window into Columbia’s racial history.

I first learned of Mrs. Kelly from Bill Clark’s 2014 Columbia Daily Tribune column “A Grand Dame Celebrates A Grand Birthday” on the occasion of her 90th birthday. Clark recently turned 90 years, still writes, and may have written more about Columbia racial history than anybody. In 2014 I had not met her personally, but I knew of Mrs. Kelly's second son, Rodney, because of his Missouri basketball broadcasting. I also knew about Miles Manor, where the Kellys moved in the 1960s. Mrs. Kelly had spent her youth on Lynn Avenue, and her early married life at the corner of Worley Street and Noble Court.

